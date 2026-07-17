India Smartphone Shipments Fall 10% in Q2 2026 as Rising Prices Hurt Demand

India's smartphone shipments declined 10% year-on-year during the second quarter of 2026, reflecting mounting pressure on one of the world's largest smartphone markets as rising component costs pushed up device prices and weakened consumer demand.

The June quarter decline comes as the global smartphone industry grapples with a severe memory chip shortage that has increased costs for manufacturers. The impact has been particularly pronounced in price-sensitive markets such as India, where entry-level and mid-range smartphones account for a significant portion of demand.

The decline also represents a worsening of market conditions from the first quarter of 2026, when India's smartphone shipments had fallen 2 percent year-on-year.

Despite the slowdown, Vivo has retained its top position in the market, with Samsung ranking second. According to the latest figures, Vivo's market share declined marginally from 19.2% in Q2 2025 to 17.8% in Q2 2026. However, Samsung saw a surge in its market share, capturing 17.6% in the current quarter, as opposed to 15.5% in the same quarter last year. OPPO and Xiaomi also expanded their shares, securing 13.6%, up from 13.2%, and 9.4%, up from 8%, respectively. Xiaomi's sub-brand POCO saw a decline in its market share, while OPPO's sub-brand Realme witnessed a marginal dip.

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Rising Smartphone Prices Weigh on Demand

Higher smartphone prices emerged as a major factor affecting shipments during the quarter. Manufacturers have been dealing with increasing costs for critical components, particularly DRAM and NAND memory. With suppliers prioritising demand from the rapidly expanding AI data centre industry, smartphone makers have faced tighter availability and higher procurement costs.

These increases have gradually been passed on to consumers through higher smartphone prices, putting additional pressure on buyers in India's highly price-sensitive entry and mid-range segments. Over the recent weeks, smartphone brands, including Samsung, OnePlus, and Vivo, have introduced price hikes across their portfolio, deterring customers.

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The situation has also forced smartphone brands to reconsider their product portfolios, with manufacturers increasingly focusing on higher-value devices where margins can better absorb rising component costs.

Premiumisation Continues Despite Market Decline

Even as overall smartphone shipments declined, the premium segment has remained comparatively resilient. The broader shift towards premium devices has been supported by financing options, including credit and debit card EMIs and NBFC financing, which have made more expensive smartphones accessible to a larger group of consumers.

Counterpoint Research expects financing to account for 42% of smartphone sales in India in 2026, up from 35 percent in 2025.

This growing dependence on financing could become increasingly important as average smartphone prices continue to rise and manufacturers reduce their exposure to lower-margin entry-level devices.

Memory Shortage Remains a Major Challenge

The challenges facing India's smartphone market are part of a much broader global downturn.

Global smartphone shipments fell 11% year-on-year during Q2 2026, reaching their lowest level for a second quarter since 2013.

The ongoing memory shortage has disproportionately affected manufacturers with greater exposure to entry-level and mid-range smartphones, while companies with stronger premium portfolios have proved relatively resilient.

Counterpoint expects the memory shortage to continue into 2027, suggesting that pressure on smartphone prices and shipments may persist beyond the current year.

India Market Faces a Difficult Second Half

The 10 percent shipment decline during the June quarter indicates that India's smartphone market could face a challenging second half of 2026 if component prices remain elevated.

Smartphone brands will have to balance higher manufacturing costs against India's traditionally price-conscious consumer base. Passing the entire increase on to buyers risks weakening demand further, while absorbing higher costs could squeeze margins, particularly on affordable smartphones.

The changing market conditions could ultimately accelerate the premiumisation of India's smartphone industry, with brands prioritising higher-value models, financing schemes and longer product cycles.