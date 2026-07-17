Google AI Mode Can Now Create YouTube Music Playlists, Adds Canva and Instacart Support

Google is expanding third-party app support in AI Mode, bringing deeper integrations with YouTube Music, Canva and Instacart. The update allows users to perform tasks across these services directly while interacting with Google's AI-powered search experience.

The most notable addition is YouTube Music integration. Once connected, users can ask AI Mode to create playlists based on their prompts, with Google using YouTube Music to generate relevant song recommendations. While processing the request, AI Mode displays an "Asking YouTube Music" status message. The results then appear in an inline card containing suggested songs.

Users can add the generated playlist to their YouTube Music library or tap Play to open it in the YouTube Music app.

Canva and Instacart Come to AI Mode

Google is also adding support for Canva and Instacart, expanding AI Mode beyond Google's own services. The Canva integration is aimed at design-related tasks. For example, users working on a project can ask AI Mode for help creating a flyer and have Canva surface suitable templates based on their requirements.

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Instacart integration, meanwhile, is designed to make grocery shopping easier. Users planning a meal or barbecue through AI Mode can generate a grocery list and then add the required ingredients directly to their Instacart shopping cart.

They can subsequently complete their purchase through the Instacart app or website.

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AI Mode Already Works With Gmail, Photos, Drive and Calendar

The latest expansion builds on Google's existing Connected Apps support in AI Mode. Earlier this year, Google added integrations with Gmail and Google Photos, allowing AI Mode to use information from these services to provide more personalised responses without requiring users to manually include relevant details in every prompt.

Google has since expanded its Workspace integration to include Google Drive and Google Calendar. Calendar integration allows AI Mode to consider a user's existing schedule while generating plans. Users can also add new events directly to their calendar.

The Connected Apps can be managed through AI Mode's settings, giving users control over which services can interact with the AI experience.

Google Pushes AI Mode Beyond Search

The addition of YouTube Music, Canva and Instacart reflects Google's broader effort to transform AI Mode from a tool that primarily answers questions into an experience capable of completing tasks across different apps and services.

The approach brings AI Mode closer to the Connected Apps experience available across Google's broader Gemini ecosystem, where AI can interact with multiple first-party and third-party services.