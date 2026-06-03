Apple May Finally Bring Android's Split-Screen Multitasking to iPhone With iOS 27

Apple is reportedly working on a new split-screen multitasking feature for iPhones as part of iOS 27, potentially bringing a capability that Android users have enjoyed for years to Apple's smartphones.

According to a leak on Weibo, iOS 27 will include a new app adaptation system designed specifically for the larger displays expected on Apple's upcoming foldable iPhone. The feature would allow compatible apps to dynamically resize and run side-by-side on the screen.

While Apple has offered split-screen multitasking on the iPad since 2015, the company has never enabled the feature on the iPhone, even as screen sizes grew well beyond 6 inches.

Designed for Apple's Foldable iPhone

The report suggests the feature is being developed primarily for Apple's first foldable iPhone, which is expected to launch alongside the iPhone 18 lineup later this year.

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Because foldable devices can unfold into tablet-sized displays, Apple is reportedly creating a system that automatically adapts iPhone apps to different screen sizes and orientations. This would allow two applications to run simultaneously, similar to how multitasking works on foldable Android devices from Samsung, Google, OnePlus, and others.

The functionality is expected to rely on new APIs that encourage developers to make their apps flexible enough to work across multiple display formats.

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Android Has Been Doing This for Nearly a Decade

If the feature arrives, it will not exactly be groundbreaking. Android introduced native split-screen multitasking in 2016 with Android 7.0 Nougat. Since then, manufacturers such as Samsung have expanded the concept with floating windows, multi-window layouts, drag-and-drop functionality, and advanced productivity features designed for foldables and tablets.

Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold series, in particular, has made split-screen multitasking one of its core selling points, allowing users to run up to three apps simultaneously on screen.

Apple has largely resisted bringing similar functionality to the iPhone, arguing that smaller displays were not ideal for running multiple apps at once. That reasoning becomes harder to maintain on foldable devices with tablet-sized screens.

Part of Apple's Foldable Strategy

The reported change appears to be less about catching up with Android and more about preparing iOS for a new category of hardware. Apple's foldable iPhone is expected to feature a large inner display that blurs the line between smartphone and tablet. Without split-screen multitasking, users would struggle to take full advantage of the additional screen space.

The app adaptation system reportedly aims to ensure existing iPhone applications work properly across both folded and unfolded states without requiring developers to create entirely separate versions.

A Long-Awaited Addition

Whether the feature eventually reaches standard iPhones remains unclear.