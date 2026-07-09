Apple's iPhone 18 Pro Max Could Be Its Heaviest iPhone in Years. Here's Why

Apple's next flagship smartphone could be getting a little harder to hold. A new leak suggests the iPhone 18 Pro Max may become Apple's heaviest iPhone in years, thanks to a larger battery and a slightly thicker chassis aimed at delivering significantly better battery life.

While Apple is yet to confirm any details, the latest rumours indicate that the company is prioritising endurance over weight, potentially making the iPhone 18 Pro Max the bulkiest flagship since the iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Bigger Battery, More Weight

According to the Weibo tipster “Fixed Focus Digital,” the iPhone 18 Pro Max is expected to pack Apple's largest-ever battery, with regulatory filings pointing to capacities of 5,235mAh for versions with a physical SIM tray and 5,425mAh for eSIM-only models. That would represent a noticeable increase over the current generation. The additional battery capacity is also expected to make the phone marginally thicker and heavier than its predecessor.

Better Battery Life Could Be the Trade-Off

The larger battery isn't expected to work alone. The iPhone 18 Pro Max is widely rumoured to feature Apple's next-generation A20 Pro chip, which is expected to be manufactured using a more advanced process, improving power efficiency alongside raw performance. Together, the bigger battery and more efficient chipset could deliver one of the biggest battery-life improvements seen on an iPhone in recent years. For many users, the extra weight may be an acceptable compromise if it means fewer charging sessions.

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More Upgrades Expected

Beyond battery life, the iPhone 18 Pro Max is expected to bring several other upgrades, including camera improvements, new AI-powered features and refinements to Apple's industrial design. Reports suggest the phone will continue to feature a familiar overall look while introducing under-the-hood improvements across performance and imaging.

Apple is also expected to unveil its first foldable iPhone, widely rumoured to be called the iPhone Ultra, alongside the iPhone 18 series later this year.

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Still Just a Rumour