Apple's Smart Ring May Not Be Dead Yet. New Leak Hints at 'iRing' Wearable in Development

Apple may not have given up on the idea of a smart ring after all.

A new leak suggests the company is working on a ring-shaped wearable internally, reigniting speculation that Apple could eventually enter the fast-growing smart ring market currently dominated by the likes of Samsung and Oura. While the device is far from official, the latest rumour indicates Apple is continuing to explore new wearable form factors beyond the Apple Watch.

'iRing' Mentioned in Latest Leak

According to a post shared by a known Apple leaker, Apple has a new ring-type wearable in development. The product has been referred to informally as the "iRing", although there is no indication that this will be its commercial name if it ever reaches the market.

The leak does not reveal specifications, a launch timeline, or whether the project has progressed beyond the prototype stage. Like most early Apple rumours, it should be treated with caution until additional evidence emerges.

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Why a Smart Ring Makes Sense for Apple

The rumour arrives as smart rings continue to gain popularity. Unlike smartwatches, smart rings are smaller, lighter, and can offer multi-day battery life while tracking health metrics such as heart rate, sleep, body temperature, and activity. Products like the Samsung Galaxy Ring and Oura Ring have helped create a new wearable category focused on discreet health monitoring.

An Apple smart ring could fit naturally into the company's health ecosystem by working alongside the iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods rather than replacing them. It could also integrate with Apple Health and future Apple Intelligence features to provide more personalised health insights.

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Apple Has Been Linked to Smart Rings Before

This is not the first time Apple's name has surfaced alongside a smart ring.

Over the years, the company has filed several patents describing ring-shaped devices capable of gesture controls, biometric tracking, haptic feedback, and communication with other Apple products. Those patents have fuelled speculation that Apple has at least explored the category internally, although patents do not necessarily lead to commercial products.

Reports in 2024 suggested Apple had paused work on a smart ring over concerns that it could cannibalise Apple Watch sales. However, more recent leaks indicate the concept may still be under consideration.

Plenty of Competition Awaits

If Apple eventually launches a smart ring, it will enter a market that has become considerably more competitive.

Samsung introduced the Galaxy Ring last year, while Oura remains one of the biggest names in the segment. Other manufacturers, including Ultrahuman, have also expanded globally by focusing on wellness and recovery tracking.

Apple, however, has a history of entering product categories years after competitors and relying on ecosystem integration rather than being first to market. The Apple Watch followed a similar strategy, arriving after several rival smartwatches but eventually becoming the market leader.

For Now, It's Just a Rumour

As with any Apple leak, there are still more questions than answers.

The company has not acknowledged the existence of a smart ring, and there is no evidence that the device is close to launch. Apple is known for experimenting with numerous hardware concepts that never become commercial products.