CP PLUS Launches CarKam 4G Dashcam Series With Remote Monitoring and GPS Tracking in India

CP PLUS has launched its new CarKam 4G Series of connected dashcams in India, expanding its surveillance technology portfolio into the automotive segment. The new lineup includes the CP-H27 and CP-H27B.

Unlike conventional dashcams that primarily record footage locally, the CarKam 4G models offer cellular connectivity that allows users to remotely monitor their vehicles. The dashcams support 4G/5G SIM connectivity and work with the ezyLiv+ mobile app, through which users can remotely access the camera, view the vehicle's surroundings, and check its location.

CP-H27 Is Aimed at Budget Buyers

The CP-H27 is priced at ₹7,599 and is designed for users who primarily need front-facing road coverage. It features a 2MP full-HD front camera alongside built-in GPS, two-way talk, motion detection, collision detection, and a G-Sensor.

The dashcam also supports parking monitoring and time-lapse recording when used with a compatible Type-C hardwire kit. These features could allow the camera to serve as a vehicle-monitoring system even when the car is parked, rather than functioning solely as a journey recorder.

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CP-H27B Adds a Rear Camera

The more expensive CP-H27B, priced at ₹11,699, uses a dual-channel camera setup. It combines a 2MP full-HD front camera with another 2MP Full HD camera at the rear, allowing simultaneous recording in both directions.

Both dashcams support HDR, which can help retain details when recording in challenging lighting conditions. CP PLUS has also included H.265 video compression, which is designed to reduce video file sizes while maintaining image quality.

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The CarKam 4G Series supports microSD cards with capacities of up to 1TB, providing additional storage for users who frequently record longer journeys.

Other features shared by the two models include GPS tracking, two-way communication, motion and collision detection, parking monitoring, and support for time-lapse recording.

Dashcams That Double as Connected Car Security Cameras

The inclusion of cellular connectivity is the biggest differentiator of the new CarKam lineup. Instead of requiring users to be physically present inside the vehicle or connect directly to the dashcam to access footage, the ezyLiv+ app provides remote access to the camera.

This also means owners can potentially check their vehicle's surroundings and location remotely, adding a layer of security beyond conventional dashcam functionality.