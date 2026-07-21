Samsung Launches Its First-Ever Galaxy Credit Card With Up to 5% Cash Rewards

Samsung has entered the credit card market with the launch of the Samsung Galaxy Card, its first-ever co-branded credit card aimed at rewarding customers for purchases made across Samsung and other services. The card will initially be available in the US and offers higher cash rewards on eligible Samsung purchases.

The Samsung Galaxy Card is issued by Barclays US Consumer Bank and operates on the Visa network. Applications for the general public will open on July 22, while eligible early-access customers can apply earlier. Customers can apply online, including while shopping at Samsung retail stores in the US.

As an introductory benefit, customers can receive an additional $200 in bonus cash rewards after spending $2,000 within the first 90 days of opening their account.

The Samsung Galaxy Card will be available both as a virtual card and as a premium physical metal card featuring a black Samsung logo.

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Samsung Galaxy Card Rewards and Benefits

Samsung is offering 5% cash rewards on eligible purchases made directly from the company. Cardholders can also earn 3% cash rewards on purchases made using Samsung Wallet and 2% on eligible streaming services, including Netflix, Disney+, and Spotify. All other purchases will earn 1% cash rewards.

Samsung is also offering Galaxy Card customers a 20% discount on its VIP Advantage membership. Users purchasing or renewing the membership can additionally earn 5% cash rewards.

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The card will also be integrated with Samsung Wallet, allowing users to store it alongside compatible payment cards, IDs, passes, and digital keys. Samsung says transactions and related functionality will be protected through its Knox security platform.

Samsung Eyes Deeper Integration With Galaxy Ecosystem

The launch marks Samsung's latest attempt to expand its ecosystem beyond consumer electronics and into financial services. By integrating the Galaxy Card with Samsung Wallet and offering higher rewards for purchases from Samsung, the company is effectively incentivising customers to remain within its ecosystem when upgrading smartphones, tablets, wearables, TVs, and other products.

The timing is also noteworthy. Samsung is set to hold its next Galaxy Unpacked event on July 22, where it will unveil new Galaxy Z series devices and other products. Customers using the Galaxy Card can earn 5% cash rewards when preordering the next Galaxy device, according to the company.