Dreame Launches L50s Pro Ultra and L50 Ultra CE Robot Vacuums in India With Up to 30,000Pa Suction

Dreame Technology has expanded its smart home portfolio in India with the launch of the L50s Pro Ultra and L50 Ultra CE robotic vacuum cleaners. The new premium models bring high suction power, AI-powered navigation, automated self-cleaning features and hands-free maintenance, targeting households looking for a more comprehensive home cleaning solution.

Priced at ₹79,999 and ₹64,999, respectively, both robot vacuums are available starting 16 June via Amazon India, the Dreame India website, Croma and select retail outlets.

L50s Pro Ultra Brings 30,000Pa Suction and Hot-Water Self-Cleaning

Leading the lineup is the Dreame L50s Pro Ultra, which features 30,000Pa Vormax suction, an EasyLeap system capable of crossing obstacles up to 40mm high and a 100°C ThermoHub self-cleaning mop system designed to reduce manual maintenance. The robot also comes equipped with HyperStream DuoBrush anti-tangle technology and a multifunctional PowerDock that automatically handles dust collection, water refilling, mop washing, hot-air drying, and solution dispensing.

The company has also equipped the flagship model with AI-powered navigation capable of recognising more than 220 object types, smart carpet detection that boosts suction and lifts brushes and mops when needed, and dedicated pet-friendly cleaning features for handling hair and everyday messes.

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L50 Ultra CE Targets Hands-Free Cleaning

The more affordable L50 Ultra CE offers up to 25,000Pa suction through Dreame's sixth-generation TurboForce motor and includes an all-in-one PowerDock that automatically empties dust, refills water, and washes mops using 80°C hot water before drying them with hot air.

Other features include Dual Flex Arm technology with MopExtend RoboSwing for improved edge cleaning, an AceClean DryBoard self-cleaning system, and automatic carpet detection that raises the mops by up to 10.5mm to prevent carpets from getting wet during cleaning. The model is also designed with pet owners in mind, with optimisations for handling pet hair and daily dirt.

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