Facebook Gets New AI Features to Help Users Plan Trips, Discover Places and Get Things Done

Meta has unveiled a new set of AI-powered features for Facebook, introducing tools designed to help users discover recommendations, plan activities, and find information directly within the app rather than relying on traditional search or endless scrolling.

The update expands Meta's push to integrate AI more deeply into its social platforms, with new capabilities aimed at turning conversations and community discussions into actionable suggestions. According to the company, the features are rolling out gradually and will initially be available in select markets.

AI Search Built Around Community Recommendations

One of the biggest additions is an AI-powered search experience that surfaces answers based on publicly shared content across Facebook and other Meta platforms.

Instead of returning only links or posts, the new AI Mode can generate conversational responses grounded in recommendations and discussions from users, while also allowing follow-up questions to refine results. Meta says the feature is designed to help people discover restaurants, travel ideas, local recommendations, and other information shared by communities.

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AI Tools for Planning and Inspiration

Meta is also introducing AI-powered features to help users organise activities and find inspiration from content shared across Facebook.

The company says the new tools can assist with planning trips, identifying places to visit and discovering ideas based on interests and recommendations from other users. AI-generated suggestions are intended to make it easier to turn community conversations into real-world actions rather than simply consuming content.

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The rollout also includes new AI-assisted photo experiences, including creative editing options and automated suggestions designed to simplify content creation.

Meta Doubles Down on AI Across Its Platforms

The latest announcements are part of Meta's broader strategy to weave AI into nearly every aspect of its products, from search and recommendations to content creation and messaging.

By using publicly shared content across its platforms to power AI-generated answers, Meta is positioning Facebook as more than just a social network, aiming to make it a destination for discovery, planning, and everyday assistance.