REDMI Turbo 5 Launched in India With 7,540mAh Battery, Dimensity 8500 Ultra SoC

The REDMI Turbo 5 has arrived in India, introducing the Turbo series to the country for the first time. Positioned as a performance-focused smartphone for power users, the handset combines a MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Ultra chipset with what the company claims is the largest battery ever fitted to a REDMI smartphone in India.

The REDMI Turbo 5 packs a 7,540mAh battery with 100W HyperCharge support and 27W reverse charging, alongside LPDDR5X Ultra memory and UFS 4.1 storage. Xiaomi says the phone is designed to handle demanding workloads such as gaming, content creation, and multitasking while maintaining sustained performance through its 3D IceLoop cooling system and Game Turbo optimisations.

50MP Sony Camera and 1.5K AMOLED Display

On the imaging front, the REDMI Turbo 5 features a 50MP Sony IMX882 primary camera with OIS and EIS support, capable of recording 4K video at 60fps. It also includes Turbo Snap burst mode, which Xiaomi claims can capture up to 100 continuous shots in 4.4 seconds, along with an AI-powered image editing suite.

The smartphone sports a 6.59-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with up to 3,500 nits peak brightness, a 120Hz AdaptiveSync refresh rate, Dolby Vision support, 12-bit colour depth and 3,840Hz PWM dimming. Audio is handled by dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos and Hi-Res Audio support.

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HyperOS 3, AI Features and Long-Term Software Support

Running Xiaomi HyperOS 3, the REDMI Turbo 5 comes with features such as HyperConnect, HyperIsland, Xiaomi HyperAI, Google Gemini integration, and Circle to Search. The company has also committed to four years of Android OS upgrades and six years of security updates.

Durability is another key focus, with the handset featuring an aerospace-grade metal frame, Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection and IP66, IP68, IP69, and IP69K ratings for dust and water resistance. The rear panel also includes REDMI's Pixel Matrix ring lights that respond to notifications, calls, and music playback.

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