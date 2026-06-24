From AI Features to 5G: Why Battery-Focused Phones Are Gaining Popularity in the Budget Segment

As everyday changes in the world, smartphones with powerful features have become an essential part of daily life. From making payments and attending online meetings to watching videos and navigating through cities, most people now rely on their phones for several hours every day.

As a result, buyers are increasingly looking for devices that can offer strong battery life, reliable performance and enough storage to remain useful for years rather than months. The good news is that consumers no longer need to spend a large amount of money to get those features. Several smartphone brands are now bringing bigger batteries, smoother displays, 5G connectivity and AI-powered features to the budget segment.

If you are planning to buy a smartphone under Rs 15,000, here are options that deserve your attention.

HMD Vibe2 5G focuses on battery life, AI and security

Priced at Rs 14,999, the HMD Vibe2 5G is designed for users who want a balance between performance, battery life and smart features.

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The smartphone comes with a 6.7-inch display featuring a 120Hz refresh rate, a 6000mAh battery and Android 16. It also includes a 50MP dual AI camera setup and an 8MP front camera. One feature that helps it stand out is the inclusion of Indus by Sarvam AI, which brings localised AI experiences. The device also supports Sanchar Saathi integration, a feature aimed at improving digital security and helping users protect their devices. The phone comes with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage, offering enough space for apps, photos and videos. It also carries an IP64 rating for protection against dust and water splashes.

For buyers who want battery life, modern software and AI-powered features in a single package, the Vibe2 5G presents a strong option. The smartphone is scheduled to be available through Flipkart's upcoming Early Bird Sale beginning July 6.

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Samsung Galaxy M17e 5G focuses on reliability

Samsung has built a reputation for offering dependable smartphones, and the Galaxy M17e 5G follows a similar approach. Available at Rs 14,499, the device is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor and comes with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage.

The smartphone features a 50MP primary camera alongside a 2MP secondary sensor, while selfies are handled by an 8MP front camera. Battery life remains one of its biggest strengths. Samsung has equipped the device with a 6000mAh battery supported by 25W fast charging, allowing users to stay connected throughout the day. The 6.7-inch display offers a large viewing area for video streaming, social media and web browsing.

For users who prioritise reliability, battery life and Samsung's software ecosystem, the Galaxy M17e 5G remains a practical choice.

Redmi 14C 5G is designed for entertainment

The Redmi 14C 5G targets users who spend a significant amount of time consuming content. Priced at Rs 14,989, the smartphone is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 processor and includes 6GB RAM with 128GB storage. The device features a large 6.88-inch display, making it suitable for streaming videos, gaming and social media browsing. Photography is handled by a 50MP rear camera and an 8MP front camera. A 5160mAh battery with 18W charging helps keep the device running through long usage sessions.

The combination of a large display and capable processor makes the Redmi 14C 5G appealing to users looking for an entertainment-focused smartphone without crossing the Rs 15,000 mark.

Which smartphone offers the best value?

Each smartphone targets a slightly different type of user.

The Samsung Galaxy M17e 5G focuses on reliability and battery life. The Redmi 14C 5G places greater emphasis on entertainment and media consumption.

The HMD Vibe2 5G, meanwhile, attempts to combine several features in one package, including a large battery, AI-powered tools, security-focused integrations, water resistance and a high-refresh-rate display.

For users looking for a well-rounded smartphone under ₹15,000, the Vibe2 5G offers one of the most complete feature sets in this price segment.

Why battery life matters more than ever

One trend shared by all three smartphones is the focus on battery capacity.

Two of the devices feature 6000mAh batteries, while the Redmi model includes a 5160mAh unit. This reflects changing consumer habits, as users now spend more time streaming content, attending video calls and using navigation apps than ever before. As smartphone usage continues to increase, battery life has become one of the most important factors influencing purchase decisions.