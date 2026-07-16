Apple's iPad mini Is Getting Its Biggest Upgrade in 5 Years, Refreshed iPad and iPad Air Expected in 2027

Apple is reportedly preparing its biggest overhaul of the iPad mini in half a decade, with a new model featuring an OLED display potentially arriving as early as this fall.

Bloomberg has reported the upcoming iPad mini, internally code-named J510, will reportedly switch from LCD to OLED display technology for the first time. Apple is said to be preparing to unveil the device as early as this fall, with its release planned by October.

If the timeline holds, the new model would represent the most significant update to the compact tablet since Apple redesigned the iPad mini in 2021.

OLED Comes to the iPad mini

The biggest change expected with the new iPad mini is its OLED display. Apple has used OLED technology on the iPhone since 2017 and introduced it to the iPad Pro lineup in 2024. Compared with conventional LCD panels, OLED displays can offer deeper blacks, higher contrast and improved overall picture quality.

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The current iPad mini features an 8.3-inch LCD and has retained essentially the same physical design since its major overhaul in 2021. Apple updated the device with a faster processor in 2024, but stopped short of introducing a broader redesign. The arrival of OLED could therefore give Apple a more compelling reason to refresh the product, particularly for users who prefer the iPad mini's compact form factor for reading, travelling and entertainment.

But OLED Could Make the iPad mini More Expensive

The display upgrade could come at a cost. Apple recently increased prices across much of its device portfolio amid rising component costs driven by a global memory chip shortage. The entry-level iPad and iPad mini reportedly became $100 more expensive, while some iPad Air and iPad Pro configurations saw increases of as much as $200.

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The iPad mini now starts at ₹69,900 (versus ₹49,900 previously), and the addition of a more expensive OLED panel could potentially push its price even higher.

Apple is also reportedly developing an OLED version of the iPad Air for a future release. However, the company is not currently planning to bring OLED technology to the entry-level iPad, which is expected to continue using a more affordable LCD panel for the foreseeable future.

New Entry-Level iPad Coming in Early 2027

Beyond the iPad mini, Apple is reportedly preparing a refresh of its entry-level iPad for next year. The new model, code-named J581, could arrive as early as the first quarter of 2027. Unlike the iPad mini, the entry-level model is not expected to receive a major design overhaul. Instead, the primary upgrade is reportedly a faster processor.

The current entry-level iPad was last refreshed in March 2025 and remains Apple's most affordable tablet, targeting students, children and users who primarily need a device for entertainment and lighter productivity tasks.

New iPad Air Models Planned for Spring

Apple is also working on updated versions of the iPad Air for spring 2027. The new models, code-named J807 and J837, are expected to retain the existing 11-inch and 13-inch display sizes.

Details about their hardware upgrades remain limited, although the launch schedule would follow Apple's established pattern of refreshing its mid-range and premium iPads during the spring.

New iPad Pro models are reportedly planned for roughly the same period, alongside updates to the Apple Pencil lineup.

Apple's Busy Product Roadmap

The iPad refreshes are part of an unusually packed product roadmap for Apple. Before the reported iPad mini arrives, the company is expected to hold a major September launch event featuring its first foldable iPhone alongside the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max.

Apple is also preparing updates to the Apple Watch lineup and multiple new Mac models.

The new products arrive as Apple's iPad business experiences renewed momentum. The tablet division has reportedly exceeded Wall Street expectations during the company's past two reported quarters, with iPad revenue projected to grow around 6 per cent to nearly $30 billion during the current fiscal year.

Can the iPad mini Survive the Foldable iPhone?

The upcoming iPad mini could also find itself competing with an entirely new Apple product. Apple's first foldable iPhone is expected to feature a display measuring roughly 7.8 inches when unfolded, putting it surprisingly close to the current iPad mini's 8.3-inch screen.

The foldable iPhone is also expected to offer an iPad-like interface when opened, potentially appealing to some of the same technology enthusiasts who favour the iPad mini for its compact dimensions.

Price, however, should keep the two devices firmly separated. Apple's foldable iPhone is expected to cost more than $2,000, making it roughly $1,500 more expensive than the iPad mini's current starting price.