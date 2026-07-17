Apple Dethrones Nvidia to Become World's Most Valuable Company, Once Again

Apple has overtaken NVIDIA to become the world's most valuable company, reclaiming the top position for the first time since April last year as investors reassess the artificial intelligence boom and broaden their focus beyond chipmakers.

Apple was valued at about $4.88 trillion on Friday as its shares remained largely steady. NVIDIA's market capitalisation stood at roughly $4.86 trillion after its shares fell 3.5 percent.

The change at the top ends NVIDIA's nearly year-long reign as the world's most valuable company, although the narrow gap between the two technology giants means the rankings could easily change again.

Apple's AI Perception Is Changing

Apple's return to the top comes after the company was widely viewed as trailing rivals in the generative AI race. Unlike companies investing heavily in developing large AI models and building massive data centre infrastructure, Apple has taken a more measured approach. Investors, however, are increasingly seeing that strategy as a potential advantage.

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"Apple was seen as a laggard in the AI race because it wasn't spending to develop models, but now sentiment has changed," Toni Meadows, head of investment at BRI Wealth Management, told Reuters.

Meadows said Apple is less exposed to the capital-intensive nature of the AI infrastructure race and is potentially better positioned to monetise the technology through services, hardware upgrades and its tightly integrated ecosystem.

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The shift suggests investors are placing greater confidence in Apple's ability to generate sustainable earnings from AI rather than valuing the company purely on expectations surrounding the technology.

New Siri Could Be Crucial to Apple's AI Push

Apple last month rolled out its long-delayed overhaul of Siri, a key part of the company's effort to strengthen its position in artificial intelligence. The upgraded assistant is expected to make greater use of personal context to deliver more useful and relevant responses.

Apple potentially has access to an enormous amount of personal information stored across hundreds of millions of iPhones, which could give Siri an advantage in providing personalised AI experiences.

However, the company also faces the challenge of using this information while maintaining the privacy protections that have become central to its product strategy.

Apple's rise to the top also comes during a leadership transition. CEO Tim Cook is preparing to hand over the chief executive role to hardware veteran John Ternus in September.

NVIDIA Remains an AI Powerhouse

Apple overtaking NVIDIA does not necessarily indicate a permanent change in the rankings. NVIDIA remains one of the biggest beneficiaries of global spending on artificial intelligence infrastructure, with its graphics processors powering much of the generative AI boom.

The chipmaker became the first company in history to surpass a market valuation of $5 trillion in October 2025, highlighting the extraordinary investor enthusiasm surrounding AI infrastructure.

With Apple and NVIDIA separated by only about $20 billion in market value on Friday, relatively small movements in their share prices could once again reverse their positions.

"I don't see any meaningful distinction. NVIDIA likely to be a significant participant in whatever happens going forward," Benjamin Hall, vice president of alpha research at Segal Marco Advisors, was quoted as saying in a Reuters report.

AI Boom Creates New Trillion-Dollar Winners

Investor enthusiasm surrounding artificial intelligence is also spreading beyond NVIDIA to other parts of the semiconductor industry. Memory chip manufacturers have emerged as some of the biggest beneficiaries as AI data centres consume increasing quantities of advanced memory.

Micron crossed $1 trillion in market value in May, reflecting growing investor interest in the role memory chips play in AI infrastructure. South Korea's SK Hynix, another major supplier of memory used in AI systems, also listed on the Nasdaq earlier this month.

The emergence of these companies as major beneficiaries of AI spending could broaden investor attention beyond the technology giants traditionally grouped among the Magnificent Seven.

Chip Rally Faces Questions

Despite the longer-term optimism around AI, semiconductor stocks have faced growing pressure in recent weeks as investors question whether the extraordinary pace of AI-related spending and valuations can be sustained.

NVIDIA's 3.5 percent decline on Friday was enough to allow Apple to move ahead in the global market capitalisation rankings.

Apple, however, faces challenges of its own. The company recently increased prices across parts of its hardware portfolio to offset rising component costs caused by a historic memory chip shortage, potentially putting pressure on consumer demand.