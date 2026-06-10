iOS 27 Beta Hints at Apple's Foldable iPhone Ahead of Expected Launch

Apple may not have unveiled a foldable iPhone at WWDC 2026, but developers digging through the iOS 27 beta believe the software contains some of the clearest hints yet that the company is preparing for one.

According to findings shared by developers and highlighted by multiple reports, the first iOS 27 developer beta includes references such as "foldState" and "angleDegrees", suggesting Apple is building software support for a device with a folding display and adjustable hinge positions. The beta also reportedly includes a new system key that checks the number of built-in displays, something that would be unnecessary on a conventional iPhone.

While Apple has made no official announcement about a foldable iPhone, the newly discovered code has fuelled speculation that the long-rumoured device could debut later this year alongside the next generation of iPhones.

Software Appears to Be Preparing for New Form Factors

The code references are not the only clues. Reports suggest iOS 27 includes broader changes designed to make apps adapt more seamlessly to different screen sizes and aspect ratios, a capability that would be particularly important for a foldable device that switches between an external display and a larger internal screen. Some developers have also pointed to UI refinements that appear better suited for larger displays and multitasking scenarios.

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Apple has historically laid the software groundwork for new hardware well before launch, making these discoveries noteworthy even if they stop short of confirming an upcoming product.

Foldable iPhone Rumours Continue to Gather Pace

Rumours surrounding Apple's first foldable iPhone have intensified over the past few months, with reports suggesting the device could feature a book-style design and arrive as part of the company's premium iPhone line-up. Although naming remains speculative, some reports have referred to it as the "iPhone Ultra".

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If the device does launch this year, iOS 27 will need to handle seamless transitions between displays, changing aspect ratios and multitasking capabilities that go beyond those of a traditional iPhone. The references found in the beta suggest Apple is already laying that foundation.