iPhone 17 Won't Get iOS 27's Best AI Features, and Here's the Reason Why

Apple's upcoming iPhone 17 may ship with iOS 27 out of the box, but buyers expecting access to the platform's most advanced AI capabilities could be in for a surprise. According to a new report, Apple's top-tier on-device AI features in iOS 27 will be reserved for only a handful of devices with more powerful hardware, leaving even the standard iPhone 17 without the full experience. The limitation comes down to memory requirements rather than software support.

The Real Bottleneck Is RAM

The report suggests that Apple's most advanced AI model, known as AFM Core Advanced, requires at least 12GB of RAM to run locally. While the iPhone 17 is expected to feature 8GB of memory, only the iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, and iPhone Air are said to meet the higher hardware requirement. As a result, the standard iPhone 17 is likely to miss out on the most capable version of Siri AI despite supporting Apple Intelligence in general.

Instead, many AI-powered features will continue to rely on Apple's Private Cloud Compute infrastructure, allowing them to function through cloud processing rather than entirely on-device execution.

Which Features Are Expected to Be Exclusive?

At present, the list of exclusive capabilities appears relatively limited. Reports indicate that the most advanced Siri voice customisation options and enhanced system-wide dictation powered by AFM Core Advanced will remain exclusive to devices with 12GB of RAM. Core Apple Intelligence features and the broader Siri overhaul will still be available on a wider range of supported hardware.

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However, the distinction could become more significant over time as Apple introduces additional AI features that depend on the larger on-device model.

Hardware Is Becoming the New Upgrade Driver

The development also highlights a broader trend in the smartphone industry: AI capabilities are increasingly being tied to hardware specifications rather than operating system updates alone.

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While iOS 27 is compatible with iPhones going back to the iPhone 11, feature parity is no longer guaranteed. As on-device AI models grow larger and more sophisticated, memory and processing power are becoming key differentiators between standard and premium devices.