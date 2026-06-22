iPhone Air 2 Could Get a Major Camera Upgrade, New Leak Suggests

Apple's second-generation iPhone Air could arrive with a significant camera upgrade and a next-generation chipset, according to a new leak from South Korean blog yeux1122.

The leak claims Apple is internally making changes to the upcoming device, including a revised codename and a substantially upgraded camera system. While the first-generation iPhone Air focused primarily on delivering an ultra-thin design, its successor could place greater emphasis on photography.

Dual 48MP Cameras May Be Coming

According to the leak, the iPhone Air 2 is currently being tested with a dual-camera setup comprising two 48-megapixel sensors.

If accurate, the move would represent a notable upgrade over the current iPhone Air, which prioritises slimness and portability over camera hardware. The addition of a second 48MP sensor could improve versatility, potentially enabling optical zoom or enhanced ultra-wide photography.

Advertisement

A20 Chip Could Be Built on 2nm Process

The leak also suggests the iPhone Air 2 could be powered by an A20-series processor manufactured using a 2-nanometre process. If Apple adopts a 2nm chip for the device, it would likely bring improvements in both performance and power efficiency. The transition to a smaller manufacturing process could also help Apple maintain the Air's ultra-thin design while improving battery life.

However, the report notes that the chipset may still be slightly less capable than the processor expected to power Apple's special 20th-anniversary iPhone Pro model, which is rumoured to be in development for 2027.

Advertisement

Apple May Be Refining the Air Formula

The original iPhone Air represented Apple's attempt to create an ultra-thin smartphone that sits between the standard iPhone and Pro models. While the design attracted attention, some critics argued that the focus on thinness resulted in compromises in areas such as camera hardware and battery capacity.

The latest leak suggests Apple could be trying to address at least one of those concerns with the second-generation model by improving imaging capabilities without abandoning the slim profile that defines the Air series.

Still a Long Way From Launch

As with all early Apple leaks, the information should be treated with caution. Apple has not publicly acknowledged the existence of an iPhone Air successor, and the company frequently tests multiple hardware configurations before finalising specifications. Features being evaluated internally do not always make it to the final product.