iQOO Z11 Lite 5G Launched in India With 6,500mAh Battery, AI Features Starting at ₹19,499

iQOO has expanded its Z-series smartphone lineup in India with the launch of the iQOO Z11 Lite 5G. Positioned as a budget smartphone for students and young users, the device combines a large battery, AI-powered productivity features and a high-refresh-rate display at a starting effective price of ₹17,999.

The iQOO Z11 Lite 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor and runs Android 16-based OriginOS 6. It also introduces a suite of AI tools designed to assist with note-taking, content creation and language translation.

iQOO Z11 Lite 5G Price in India

The iQOO Z11 Lite 5G is available in three storage variants:

- 4GB + 128GB: ₹19,499 (effective price ₹17,999 with launch offers)

- 6GB + 128GB: ₹21,499 (effective price ₹19,999)

- 6GB + 256GB: ₹24,499 (effective price ₹22,999)

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Customers can avail a flat ₹1,500 instant discount using select SBI and Axis Bank credit cards. The smartphone will go on sale from July 30 at 12pm via the iQOO e-store, Amazon, vivo exclusive stores and select offline retailers. It will be available in Midnight Blue and Solar Flame colours.

Display and Chipset

The iQOO Z11 Lite features a 6.74-inch HD+ LCD with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 1,200 nits of brightness. The company claims it offers the brightest display in its segment under ₹20,000. The display is TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light certified to reduce eye strain during prolonged usage, while the phone also supports a 200 percent volume mode for louder audio during calls, online classes and media playback.

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Powering the smartphone is the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor built on a 6nm process. The device offers up to 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM, up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage and support for virtual RAM expansion. Storage can also be expanded by up to 2TB using a microSD card.

AI Features Focus on Productivity

One of the highlights of the Z11 Lite is its AI feature set, powered by OriginOS 6. AI Creation can summarise, expand, translate and polish text, making it useful for assignments and document editing. AI Captions provides live transcription, translation and summaries, while AI Transcript Assist converts voice recordings into text and generates highlights.

Other AI-powered features include AI Screen Translation, AI Photo Enhance, AI UHD for restoring older images and Ultra HD Document mode for scanning notes and documents.

Battery and Charging

The iQOO Z11 Lite packs a 6,500mAh BlueVolt battery with support for 44W FlashCharge. According to iQOO, the phone can charge from 1 percent to 50 percent in around 38 minutes. The smartphone also includes battery management features such as Battery Life Extender, reverse charging support and a claimed five-year battery health.

Camera and Design

For photography, the iQOO Z11 Lite is equipped with a 50MP Sony main camera paired with a secondary depth sensor. Camera features include Super Night Mode, Portrait Mode, AI Photo Enhance and document scanning tools.

On the front, the phone gets a 5MP selfie camera.