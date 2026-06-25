Lava Launches Smart 4 Plus in India at ₹9,999, Introduces New 'Smart' Smartphone Series

Lava has expanded its smartphone portfolio with the launch of the Smart 4 Plus, marking the debut of its new Smart series aimed at the sub-₹10,000 segment.

Priced at ₹9,999, the Smart 4 Plus is positioned as a budget-friendly smartphone for first-time buyers and users looking for a dependable daily driver. With the launch, Lava is introducing what it calls a "No Tension Phone", focusing on battery life, durability, and essential smartphone features rather than flagship specifications.

A New Series for Budget Buyers

According to Lava, the Smart lineup has been created specifically for the under-₹10,000 category, where consumers typically prioritise design, battery life, and durability.

The company says the Smart 4 Plus has been designed to address common pain points for Indian users by offering IP64-rated dust and water resistance, Band 28 support for improved network coverage, a large display, and two years of assured security updates.

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Large Display, Big Battery

The Smart 4 Plus sports a 6.75-inch HD+ display aimed at media consumption and everyday usage. Under the hood, it is powered by the UNISOC 9863A octa-core processor paired with 4GB of RAM, which can be virtually expanded by another 4GB, along with 64GB of onboard storage.

Keeping the phone running is a 5,000mAh battery with support for 10W charging via a USB Type-C port. Lava says the combination is intended to deliver reliable all-day performance for work, entertainment, and communication.

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Cameras and Software

For photography, the Smart 4 Plus features a 13MP AI dual rear camera and a 5MP front-facing camera. The phone also supports Dual SIM 4G connectivity and includes features such as conference calling, anonymous call recording, and automatic call recording.

On the software front, the device runs Android 15 Go Edition and comes with two years of guaranteed security updates. The handset is also IP64-rated for dust and splash resistance, a feature that remains relatively uncommon in this price segment.

Price and Availability