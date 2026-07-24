Lava Virat V1 5G, Virat V1 Launched in India Starting at ₹8,999 With Android 16, IP64 Rating

Lava has launched its new Virat smartphone series in India, introducing the Lava Virat V1 5G and Lava Virat V1. The new lineup marks the homegrown smartphone maker's expansion into the online-first market and has been launched in partnership with Flipkart.

The Lava Virat V1 5G starts at a launch price of ₹11,999, while the Lava Virat V1 is priced at ₹8,999. Both smartphones feature a 6.75-inch HD+ display, a 13MP AI camera, IP64 dust and water resistance, and a near-stock Android experience without ads or bloatware.

Lava Virat V1 Series Price in India and Availability

The Lava Virat V1 5G carries a regular price of ₹12,999 but will be available at a special launch price of ₹11,999 on the first day of sale. The Lava Virat V1, meanwhile, will retail at ₹9,999 after launch but will be available for ₹8,999 on the sale day.

Both smartphones will go on sale from July 31 at 12pm via Flipkart and the Lava website.

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Lava Virat V1 5G Specifications

The Lava Virat V1 5G is powered by the UNISOC T8200 processor and runs Android 16 out of the box. It sports a 6.75-inch HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate and packs a 6,000mAh battery.

The smartphone comes with 4GB RAM along with support for up to 4GB of virtual RAM and 64GB of internal storage, which can be expanded up to 1TB via a microSD card.

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For photography, it features a 13MP AI dual rear camera setup and a 5MP front camera. Other highlights include IP64-rated dust and water resistance and a clean Android experience free from pre-installed bloatware. The phone will be available in Arya Blue and Sonar Gold colours.

Lava Virat V1 Specifications

The standard Lava Virat V1 is aimed at users looking for an affordable everyday smartphone.

It is powered by the UNISOC SC9863A processor and features a 6.75-inch HD+ display paired with a 5,000mAh battery. Like its 5G sibling, it offers 4GB RAM with support for an additional 4GB of virtual RAM and 64GB of storage, expandable up to 256GB.