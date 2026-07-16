OnePlus Commits to India Operations, But Not Like We've Known It as ColorOS Takes Over OxygenOS

OnePlus has reaffirmed that it remains committed to the Indian market, but the company that emerges from its latest transition may look considerably different from the OnePlus users have known over the years.

In a message to its community, OnePlus India Business Vice President Ford confirmed that eligible OnePlus devices globally will have the option to move to ColorOS 17, signalling what could effectively be the end of OxygenOS as an independent software experience.

The announcement is significant because OxygenOS has historically been one of the defining pillars of OnePlus smartphones. Known initially for its lightweight interface and near-stock Android approach, OxygenOS helped differentiate OnePlus devices from those sold by its sister brand OPPO.

That distinction has gradually narrowed as OnePlus and OPPO integrated their engineering and software operations. The latest announcement suggests that process is now approaching its logical conclusion.

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ColorOS Set to Take Over OnePlus Software

OnePlus said that following the official release of ColorOS 17, users globally with existing eligible OnePlus devices will have the option to voluntarily upgrade to the latest version of ColorOS. The company said the transition would allow it to streamline software development, accelerate the delivery of updates and improve software quality by making better use of shared engineering and research and development resources.

For existing eligible devices, OnePlus is presenting the move as optional. However, the announcement raises questions about the future of OxygenOS and whether upcoming OnePlus smartphones will eventually ship with ColorOS as the default operating system.

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OnePlus has not explicitly announced that OxygenOS is being discontinued. But the decision to offer ColorOS directly to OnePlus users represents the clearest indication yet of the diminishing separation between the two software platforms.

OnePlus and OPPO Integration Deepens

The software transition is part of a broader integration between OnePlus and OPPO that now extends beyond the operating system. OnePlus said its users have access to more than 600 service centres across India through an expanded after-sales network with OPPO. This means the two brands are increasingly sharing not just engineering resources but also their customer support infrastructure.

For OnePlus, this consolidation could bring practical benefits, including faster software development, a larger service footprint and potentially lower operational costs. For longtime users, however, it represents a fundamental transformation of a brand that originally built its identity around being distinct from larger smartphone manufacturers.

OnePlus Says It Remains Committed to India

The announcement comes amid recent discussions and reports surrounding OnePlus' position in the Indian market. Addressing the speculation, Ford stressed that India remains one of the company's most important markets globally.

"India continues to be one of OnePlus' most important markets globally, and our commitment to our users, partners, and community remains unwavering. We continue to invest in our products, our services, and the experiences we deliver, with the goal of bringing meaningful innovation to users across the country," Ford said. "Our actions speak louder than speculation," he added.

The company also assured customers that they would continue to receive product support, software updates, warranty coverage and after-sales services.

However, the company has decided to exit two key markets: Europe and the US, with the company saying that it was “by no means an easy call to make.” Users in these regions will continue to receive software support, through security patches, warranty coverage, and after-sales assistance.

OnePlus N6x Coming Soon

Alongside its software and operational changes, OnePlus confirmed plans to launch the OnePlus N6x in the coming days. While specifications and pricing have not been announced, the company said the upcoming device would make the OnePlus experience more accessible, indicating that it could target the affordable smartphone segment.

OnePlus also highlighted that it has introduced four products in recent months and claimed its new N Series, which kicked off with the launch of the OnePlus N6 last month, has received a positive response from Indian consumers.

A Different OnePlus Takes Shape

OnePlus' latest statement makes one thing clear: the company is not signalling a retreat from India. It is promising new devices, continued investments, expanded after-sales support and an upcoming product roadmap.

What is changing is how independently OnePlus appears likely to operate. With OPPO's service infrastructure supporting OnePlus customers and ColorOS poised to become available on OnePlus smartphones, the boundaries separating the two brands are becoming increasingly difficult to see.

OxygenOS was once central to what made a OnePlus phone distinctly OnePlus. While the company has stopped short of formally announcing its demise, the arrival of ColorOS 17 on eligible OnePlus devices suggests that the software identity users have associated with the brand could be entering its final chapter.