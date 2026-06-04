Xiaomi 17T Launched in India With Leica 5x Periscope Cameras, 6500mAh Battery

Xiaomi has launched the Xiaomi 17T in India, bringing Leica-branded imaging, a large silicon-carbon battery, and AI-powered features to its premium smartphone lineup. The device introduces a Leica 5x periscope telephoto camera to the T Series for the first time, alongside a 50-megapixel primary camera and a range of new photography features developed in partnership with Leica.

Leica Cameras Take Centre Stage

The biggest highlight of the Xiaomi 17T is its camera system. The smartphone features a Leica-powered triple-camera setup headlined by a 50MP main sensor and a new 5x 50MP periscope telephoto lens. Xiaomi says the addition allows users to capture distant subjects with greater detail while also expanding creative shooting options.

The company has also introduced Leica Live Moment, a new photography mode designed to capture moments leading up to a shot rather than a single frame. Xiaomi says the feature aims to preserve movement and emotion in a way that makes everyday memories feel more dynamic. Leica Live Portrait has also been added for portrait photography with enhanced depth effects.

Bright AMOLED Display and Eye-Care Features

The Xiaomi 17T sports a 6.59-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a peak brightness of 3,500 nits and a 120Hz refresh rate. The panel is designed to remain visible even under bright outdoor conditions while supporting smoother animations and gaming experiences.

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Xiaomi has also introduced its Vision Care system, which automatically adjusts display settings based on ambient conditions. The device carries TÜV Rheinland Intelligent Eye Care certification and includes features aimed at reducing blue light exposure and visual fatigue during prolonged use.

Processor, Battery and AI Features

Powering the smartphone is a MediaTek Dimensity 8500-Ultra chip, paired with 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage. A 6,500mAh silicon-carbon battery paired with 67W HyperCharge support provides day-long juice. Xiaomi claims the combination delivers all-day battery life while reducing charging downtime.

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The device runs Xiaomi HyperOS and includes several AI-powered features under Xiaomi HyperAI. Other software additions include Google Gemini integration and Circle to Search with Google. Xiaomi says the smartphone also incorporates advanced cooling technology to maintain performance during demanding workloads.

Price and Availability

The Xiaomi 17T is available in two configurations. The 12GB + 256GB variant is priced at ₹59,999, while the 12GB + 512GB model costs ₹64,999. Xiaomi is offering an instant bank discount of ₹5,000, bringing the effective starting price down to ₹54,999.

The company is also offering an assured buyback programme covering up to 60 per cent of the device's invoice value for one year, alongside exchange benefits and financing options. Buyers will additionally receive bundled subscriptions including Google AI Pro, YouTube Premium, JioHotstar, Google Gemini Pro cloud storage, and Spotify Premium.