Samsung Teases AI-Powered Galaxy Watch Ahead of July 22 Galaxy Unpacked Event

Samsung has begun teasing the next generation of its Galaxy Watch lineup ahead of the Galaxy Unpacked event on July 22, hinting at a stronger focus on artificial intelligence and personalised health tracking. While Samsung has not revealed the models, reports hint at the launch of the Galaxy Watch Series 9 and Galaxy Watch Ultra 2.

In a new teaser, the company describes the upcoming smartwatch as an AI-powered health companion designed to provide smarter wellness insights while operating continuously in the background.

AI Takes Centre Stage

Samsung says artificial intelligence is becoming a core part of its Galaxy ecosystem, with the Galaxy Watch acting as an always-on gateway for personalised health experiences.

The company suggests the new smartwatch will use AI-driven insights to help users better understand and proactively manage their health in real time, building on existing features such as sleep tracking, activity monitoring and heart health analysis.

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While Samsung has not revealed specific AI features, the teaser indicates that health and wellness will remain the primary focus of the new wearable.

Improved Sensors and Battery Life

According to Samsung, the upcoming Galaxy Watch will feature new internal components aimed at delivering more accurate health tracking while extending battery life. The company says users will be able to monitor their health for longer periods without compromising accuracy, although it has yet to disclose technical specifications.

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The emphasis on improved sensors suggests upgrades to the watch's existing health monitoring capabilities, which currently include heart rate tracking, sleep analysis, blood oxygen monitoring and body composition measurement.

Part of Samsung's Connected AI Ecosystem

Samsung also highlighted the role of the Galaxy Watch within its broader AI ecosystem. Rather than functioning as a standalone fitness tracker, the smartwatch is expected to work closely with Galaxy smartphones and other Samsung devices to deliver more personalised experiences based on user data.

The company has increasingly positioned Galaxy AI as a key differentiator across its product portfolio, from smartphones to wearables.

Launch Set for July 22

Samsung will officially unveil the new Galaxy Watch during its Galaxy Unpacked event on July 22 at 6:30pm IST.

The event is also expected to see the debut of the Galaxy Z Fold 8, Galaxy Z Flip 8 and other new Galaxy devices.