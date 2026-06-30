Samsung's Upcoming Foldables Leak in Official Cases, Giving Us the Clearest Look Yet at the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Lineup

Samsung's next generation of foldables may still be weeks away from launch, but a fresh leak has already revealed what could be the company's most significant design overhaul in years.

Images of alleged official cases (via Android Headlines) for the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 8, Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, and Galaxy Z Flip 8 have surfaced online, offering the clearest look yet at Samsung's 2026 foldable lineup. If the leak is accurate, Samsung is preparing to launch two distinctly different book-style foldables instead of simply offering a higher-specced Ultra variant.

The Galaxy Z Fold 8 Looks Nothing Like Previous Galaxy Folds

The biggest surprise is the standard Galaxy Z Fold 8. The leaked images suggest Samsung is moving to a wider, passport-style design, departing from the tall and narrow form factor that has defined the Galaxy Fold series since its debut. The phone appears considerably broader, with a cover display that looks closer to a conventional smartphone, making everyday tasks like typing and browsing more practical. The rear also appears simpler, featuring a dual-camera setup instead of the larger camera array expected on the Ultra model.

The Fold 8 Ultra Retains Samsung's Familiar Design

Interestingly, the more premium Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra appears to stick with Samsung's traditional book-style design. Leaked case images show a device that closely resembles previous Galaxy Fold models, complete with a taller profile and a more prominent rear camera module. Earlier reports suggest the Ultra will differentiate itself through upgraded cameras, a larger battery, faster charging, and additional premium hardware rather than a dramatic redesign. That creates an unusual situation where the standard Fold 8 may end up looking newer than the flagship Ultra.

Advertisement

Galaxy Z Flip 8 Also Makes an Appearance

The leak also includes the Galaxy Z Flip 8, although Samsung's clamshell foldable appears to be receiving more modest design changes. From the leaked images, the Flip 8 largely resembles its predecessor, retaining the familiar compact folding design with refinements rather than a complete redesign.

More Colour Options Expected

Separate leaks have also shed light on Samsung's colour strategy for the upcoming foldables. The Galaxy Z Fold 8 is expected to arrive in four colour options, while the Fold 8 Ultra could receive a separate set of exclusive finishes. The Galaxy Z Flip 8 is tipped to launch in Cream, Graphite, Mint, and Pink. Samsung is also expected to offer 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage options for the Fold models, with colours reportedly available across all storage variants rather than being tied to specific configurations.

Advertisement

Launch Expected Next Month