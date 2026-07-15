Samsung Says Its Upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 8 Series Uses Titanium to Reduce Creases

Samsung has unveiled Flex Titanium, a new display technology designed for its upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 8 series smartphones. The technology introduces a redesigned foldable display structure that aims to improve durability while reducing the visibility of the crease that has long been one of the biggest compromises associated with foldable screens.

Flex Titanium combines two titanium-based components, including a titanium-alloy film and a titanium plate, within the foldable display structure. Samsung says the combination allows it to balance three crucial requirements for foldable smartphones: strength, flexibility and slimness.

How Flex Titanium Works

Samsung has placed a titanium-alloy film underneath the OLED panel to provide additional structural support to the display. According to the company, the titanium-alloy film offers 20 times greater mechanical stiffness than the polymer film traditionally used in such applications. Despite the increased strength, a precision rolling process allows the film to remain extremely thin, measuring roughly one-third the thickness of an average human hair.

Underneath the titanium-alloy film sits a flexible titanium plate that supports the display module. Samsung has used advanced hole-processing technology to eliminate air gaps between the display module and the adhesive on the plate. The company says this enables tighter bonding and provides more stable support when the display is unfolded while retaining the flexibility required to withstand repeated folding.

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Samsung Targets the Foldable Display Crease

One of the key goals of Flex Titanium is to make the crease on foldable displays less noticeable. Samsung says the combination of the titanium-alloy film and titanium plate provides greater structural stability underneath the display, helping create a more seamless viewing experience when the device is unfolded.

Better Display Efficiency Also Promised

Flex Titanium is not solely focused on durability. Samsung says the new display incorporates a high-resolution architecture alongside next-generation organic materials designed to reduce power consumption.

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The combination is claimed to improve overall power efficiency while maintaining high display resolution, potentially helping next-generation Galaxy foldables deliver improved battery efficiency.

Coming to Samsung's Next Galaxy Foldables