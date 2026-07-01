Sony Alpha 7R VI Launched in India With 66.8MP Sensor, 30fps Burst Shooting at ₹4.71 Lakh

Sony has expanded its premium full-frame mirrorless camera lineup in India with the launch of the Alpha 7R VI, a flagship camera aimed at professional photographers and filmmakers. The new model brings a higher-resolution sensor, faster image processing, AI-powered autofocus, and improved video capabilities to the Alpha 7R series. Alongside the camera, Sony has also introduced the XLR-A4 XLR adaptor, designed to enable professional-grade 32-bit float audio recording for video creators.

New 66.8MP Sensor and Faster Performance

The biggest upgrade in the Alpha 7R VI is its new 66.8-megapixel full-frame stacked Exmor RS CMOS sensor, paired with Sony's latest BIONZ XR2 image processor. Sony says the new combination delivers the highest resolution and continuous shooting performance in the Alpha series while also improving dynamic range and reducing image noise. The camera supports up to 30fps blackout-free continuous shooting with autofocus and auto-exposure tracking, making it suitable for wildlife, sports, and action photography.

AI-Powered Autofocus Gets Smarter

Artificial intelligence plays a major role in the Alpha 7R VI. Sony has equipped the camera with an integrated AI processing unit capable of Real-time Recognition AF+, which uses skeletal-based human pose estimation to improve subject detection and tracking. The company says the autofocus system can reliably follow athletes and other fast-moving subjects, even when they are partially obscured or rapidly changing direction.

Up to 8K Video Recording

The Alpha 7R VI supports 8K video recording at 30fps with 8.2K oversampling, full-frame 4K recording at 60fps, 4K recording at 120fps without crop, dual Gain Shooting to improve dynamic range and reduce image noise, and redesigned in-body stabilisation for smoother handheld footage. Sony says its improved heat management system allows up to 120 minutes of uninterrupted 8K recording under supported conditions.

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Built for Professional Workflows

Sony has also upgraded several hardware features aimed at professional users.

The Alpha 7R VI includes:

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Up to 8.5 stops of in-body image stabilisation. A 9.44-million-dot OLED electronic viewfinder with HDR support. Dual USB Type-C ports for simultaneous charging and data transfer. A new 2,670mAh NP-SA100 battery capable of capturing up to 710 still images using the LCD. Magnesium alloy construction and a four-axis multi-angle LCD screen.

The camera also supports Sony's Camera Authenticity Solution, based on the C2PA standard, allowing users to verify that images and videos were captured using the camera and were not generated by AI.

New XLR-A4 Adaptor Adds Professional Audio

Sony has also announced the XLR-A4 XLR adaptor, which enables 32-bit float audio recording directly in compatible Alpha cameras. The adaptor supports up to four-channel digital audio recording, XLR microphones, and 96kHz recording, while eliminating the need for manual gain adjustments during recording. It can also function as a USB audio interface when connected to a PC.

Accessories Announced

To complement the Alpha 7R VI, Sony has introduced several optional accessories, including:

NP-SA100 battery VG-C6 vertical grip BC-SAD1 dual battery charger DC-C2 power coupler

Price and Availability

The Sony Alpha 7R VI is priced at ₹4,70,990 and will go on sale in India from July 3 through Sony Centers, ShopatSC.com, and Amazon India. As a limited-period launch offer, customers will receive a complimentary NP-SA100 battery worth ₹10,490 with every purchase.