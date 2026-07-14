Supreme Court Refuses Plea Seeking Ban on Watching Porn in Public, Asks for Uniform Policy

The Supreme Court has dismissed a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking a nationwide ban on the public display of pornographic content, while asking the Central government to examine the issue and consider framing an appropriate policy.

Instead of issuing judicial directions, the court observed that the matter falls within the domain of the executive and legislature, leaving it to the Centre to decide whether additional regulations are needed to address public exposure to explicit content.

Court Leaves Policy Decision to Government

The petition had sought directions to prohibit the public display of pornographic material, arguing that such content was becoming increasingly accessible through digital platforms and public spaces.

The Supreme Court, however, declined to intervene directly, holding that it was not for the judiciary to frame policy in such matters.

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At the same time, the bench suggested that the Union government could examine the concerns raised in the petition and formulate an appropriate framework if necessary.

Focus on Public Display, Not Private Viewing

The case centred on the public display and accessibility of explicit content rather than the private consumption of pornography by consenting adults.

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The distinction is significant because the Supreme Court has previously held that watching pornography in the privacy of one's home does not, by itself, constitute a criminal offence, while the publication, transmission or distribution of obscene material continues to be governed by existing laws.

What Happens Next?

With the PIL dismissed, the responsibility now shifts to the Central government. If the Centre decides to act on the court's observations, it could examine whether India's existing legal framework is adequate to deal with public display of explicit material across online platforms, social media and other digital services, or whether a fresh policy is required.

Any such framework would likely need to balance public decency, child safety and constitutional protections relating to freedom of expression and personal liberty.

A Wider Debate Around Online Content

The order comes at a time when the government has been increasing scrutiny of digital platforms over online content.

In recent months, authorities have taken action against several OTT platforms over allegedly obscene content and have also stepped up oversight of social media intermediaries on issues ranging from child sexual abuse material to AI-generated content.