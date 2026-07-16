UBON SP-220 Karaoke Speaker Review: Affordable Entertainment for Your House Parties

Portable Bluetooth speakers are available at almost every price point now, so standing out requires more than just being loud. With the SP-220 Karaoke Series Speaker, UBON is targeting a slightly different audience: people who want an affordable speaker for music, small gatherings, and, as the name makes abundantly clear, karaoke.

Priced at ₹2,499, the Made-in-India UBON SP-220 offers 20W audio output, a 2000mAh battery with a claimed playback time of up to 10 hours, and comes with a microphone for karaoke sessions.

After spending time with the speaker, I think its biggest appeal is its simplicity. This isn't trying to replace an expensive home audio setup. Instead, it's a portable entertainment package meant for casual listening, family gatherings, and the occasional house party where someone will inevitably decide everyone needs to hear them sing.

What's Good

The 20W Output Is Enough for Casual Gatherings

The SP-220 offers a 20W sound output, which is reasonable for a portable speaker at this price. For listening to music inside a bedroom or a medium-sized living room, the output is sufficient. It also has enough volume for smaller gatherings where you want music playing without requiring a dedicated audio system.

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The speaker is clearly not designed to power large parties or outdoor events, but that isn't really the target audience either. For everyday entertainment and smaller house parties, the 20W output fits the purpose.

The Bundled Microphone Makes It More Entertaining

The microphone is what separates the SP-220 from a regular portable Bluetooth speaker. Having one bundled means you can start a karaoke session without buying an additional accessory. I can see this being particularly useful during family gatherings, birthday parties, or casual get-togethers.

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It also adds versatility to an otherwise straightforward speaker. Even if karaoke isn't something you use every day, having the option makes the SP-220 more interesting than another generic Bluetooth speaker at this price.

Battery Life Should Comfortably Cover a Party

UBON claims up to 10 hours of playback from the built-in 2000mAh battery. Actual battery life will naturally depend on the volume level and how the speaker is used, but the claimed endurance should be sufficient for an evening of music without constantly worrying about finding a power outlet.

The portable design also means the speaker can be moved between rooms or carried to gatherings without requiring a permanent setup.

The Price Makes the Package Appealing

At Rs 2,499, the SP-220's biggest strength is arguably value. You are essentially getting a portable 20W speaker with a rechargeable battery and a bundled karaoke microphone. For someone specifically looking for an inexpensive entertainment speaker rather than an audiophile-grade listening experience, the package makes sense.

What's Bad

The 20W Output Limits Where You Can Use It

The same 20W output that works for bedrooms and smaller gatherings becomes a limitation in larger spaces. For outdoor parties or large halls, I wouldn't expect the SP-220 to deliver the kind of room-filling output that larger party speakers can manage.

If loudness is your priority, UBON's SP-225 appears better suited to the task. It increases the output to 30W and packs a larger 4000mAh battery with a claimed 20 hours of playback.

The Battery Capacity Is Modest

A 2000mAh battery isn't particularly large for a portable speaker. The claimed 10-hour playback time is respectable, but users who frequently play music at maximum volume may see considerably lower endurance. The SP-225 again has an obvious advantage here, offering twice the battery capacity and twice the claimed playback time.

It Is a Fairly Basic Audio Package

The SP-220 is fundamentally an affordable portable speaker with karaoke functionality. There aren't many advanced audio features to distinguish it beyond the bundled microphone. Buyers looking for sophisticated equaliser controls, advanced spatial audio, or a more elaborate multi-speaker setup will need to look further up the price ladder.

Verdict

Rating: 4/5

The UBON SP-220 understands its audience. At ₹2,499, it isn't trying to become the centrepiece of an elaborate home entertainment system. Instead, it offers a straightforward combination of portable audio, decent 20W output, up to 10 hours of claimed battery life, and a bundled microphone.

The 20W output and 2000mAh battery impose obvious limitations, particularly for larger gatherings, but they are easier to overlook considering the price.