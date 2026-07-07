WZATCO Legend GT and Blaze Max Smart Projectors Launched in India, Prices Start at ₹24,990

WZATCO has expanded its smart projector lineup in India with the launch of two new models, the Legend GT and Blaze Max. Targeted at consumers looking for a large-screen entertainment experience without investing in a premium television, both projectors come with Google TV, intelligent auto setup features, and support for screen sizes of up to 250 inches.

WZATCO Legend GT Brings Premium Home Theatre Features

The Legend GT is positioned as WZATCO's flagship projector. It offers 2,500 ANSI lumens of brightness and can project images of up to 250 inches. The projector is equipped with 20W dual stereo speakers and a sealed optical engine, which is designed to minimise dust accumulation inside the projector and help maintain picture quality over time.

To simplify installation, the Legend GT includes Auto Focus, Automatic Keystone Correction, and Auto Screen Fit, allowing it to automatically adjust image sharpness, alignment and screen size without requiring manual calibration.

Blaze Max Focuses on Everyday Streaming

The more affordable Blaze Max is aimed at users looking for a plug-and-play smart projector for movies and OTT content. It runs Google TV and comes with dedicated shortcut buttons for Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video and Disney+. Other features include Google Assistant, Chromecast, Auto Focus, Keystone Correction, multiple picture and sound modes, and connectivity options such as HDMI, USB, Bluetooth, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

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WZATCO has also added a removable side cover that allows users to clean accumulated dust more easily, reducing maintenance while helping preserve image quality over time.

Google TV and Automatic Setup on Both Models

Both projectors run the official Google TV platform, giving users access to personalised content recommendations, Google Assistant, Chromecast, Google Quick Setup, Wi-Fi 6, and Bluetooth 5.0. They are designed to provide direct access to popular streaming services without requiring external streaming devices. The two models also feature intelligent setup tools, including automatic focus and image alignment, allowing users to get started within seconds whether the projector is placed on a table or mounted on the ceiling.

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