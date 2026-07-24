Xbox Starts Testing Free Ad-Supported Game Streaming With One-Hour Limit

Microsoft has begun testing a new ad-supported game streaming experience for Xbox users, allowing members of the Xbox Insider programme to stream games they already own without paying for a cloud gaming subscription.

The limited-time experiment marks the first major test of an ad-supported version of Xbox Cloud Gaming, as Microsoft looks to make game streaming more affordable while expanding access across supported devices.

Under the new test, Xbox Insiders with an Xbox account can stream eligible games from their personal library for free by watching advertisements before each gaming session begins. Each session is limited to one hour, and Microsoft says the ads appear only before gameplay starts, leaving the actual gaming experience uninterrupted.

Players who already subscribe to a paid Xbox Cloud Gaming plan will not have to watch advertisements and can continue using the service as normal.

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A New Way to Play Without Buying New Hardware

Microsoft says cloud gaming allows players to access Xbox titles on a wide range of supported devices, including older hardware.

The company highlighted that Xbox One owners could use cloud gaming to play newer titles built for Xbox Series X and Series S without immediately upgrading to a new console.

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The test is currently available only to Xbox Insiders and will run for a limited period as Microsoft gathers feedback before deciding whether to expand the feature.

Xbox Explores New Business Models

The move reflects Microsoft's broader efforts to make Xbox services accessible at different price points as cloud gaming becomes a larger part of its strategy.

Ad-supported subscription tiers have already become common across video streaming platforms such as Netflix and Disney+, and Microsoft now appears to be exploring whether a similar model could work for game streaming.

Reports indicate that the company had internally tested the concept in late 2025 before launching the public Insider trial. Earlier testing reportedly included around two minutes of pre-roll advertisements before gameplay.

The latest experiment also follows recent changes to Xbox Game Pass pricing and Microsoft's continued push to make cloud gaming available to more subscribers.