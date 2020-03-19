ABCmouse Free For All: Here's How To Redeem Codes On ABCmouse

ABCmouse is a popular subscription-based digital education program for children. The platform offers 10 learning levels, over 850 lessons, along with more than 9,000 individual learning activities for students. The platform also offers students with tickets and follows certain rewards system to motivate them to continue learning with ABCmouse. It is designed for kids from as young as two years old up through the 2nd grade. And after schools have been closed due to the ongoing coronavirus concerns, the company has opened its virtual doors by providing educational content to students free of cost.

How to redeem codes on ABCmouse?

To gain free access to all the digital programs on your phones, tablets or computers, you will need to visit their website on this link and follow these simple steps:

Step 1: Once you’re on the page, click on the ‘Redeem a code’ option.

Step 2: On the next page, you will be prompted to type your redeem code. You will need to input the promo code - SCHOOL7771 - to avail the offer.

*Please note that this offer is only applicable to new members.

You can also purchase an online gift code from ABCmouse if you are looking for yearly membership plans. The company is offering users a 1-year membership at $59 with six months free. A 2-year membership plan is available at $99 which saves you 58%. Their monthly subscription generally comes at $9.95 per month.

ABCmouse free first month for new registrations

The company has also started offering new users a free first month who do not have a redeem code. To avail the offer, users will simply need to visit the company’s official website and click on 'Try it for free for 30 days'. You will be asked to provide your email address and other details to get your first month absolutely free on the platform.

Image credits: ABCmouse