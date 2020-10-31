Amazon Festive Riddles Answers For October 31; Win Rs 25,000

Amazon India is back with the daily Amazon Quiz where users can answer questions and stand a chance to win exciting prizes. The Amazon Quiz for October 31st is live now, and 10 lucky winners will be eligible to win Rs 25,000. Amazon quizzes focus on product trivia and provide an opportunity for customers to win exciting prizes. So, let us check out the questions and answers for today's Amazon festive riddles answer.

Amazon Festive riddles Quiz information

Today’s Amazon quiz prize: Rs 25,000

Amazon quiz date: October 31st

Winners list declaration date: To be announced

How to play Amazon Quiz today

Step 1: This is an Amazon App only offer, so we suggest you download & install the Amazon Android or iOS app from Google Play Store or Apple’s App Store.

Step 2: Now open the Amazon App & Sign in into your Amazon Account (Create an account if you do not have an existing Amazon account)

Step 3: How to go to the Amazon Quiz? Go to the homepage and scroll down in the Amazon app > Offers > click on Amazon Quiz 8 AM to 12 PM. Another way to go to the Amazon Quiz page is by clicking on the Menu > Programs and Features > FunZone

Step 4: Now just click the Amazon Quiz Banner & start the quiz by tapping the “Start” Button

Step 5: You have to answer the five questions correctly in the Daily Amazon Quiz in order to be eligible to win exciting prizes

Step 6: After answering all of today’s Amazon Quiz questions correctly, you will then be eligible for the Amazon Quiz winners’ lucky draw

Step 7: The Amazon Quiz lucky draw winners are announced on the winners list declaration date

Amazon Quiz today - Prizes and odds of winning

Lucky winners will be rewarded with Sony Alpha Camera for answering all the questions correctly. The winners will be decided based on a lucky draw that will be carried out during the contest period and a total of 10 winners will be selected. The odds of winning the contest may also depend on the number of eligible entries that answer all the questions correctly.

Amazon Festive riddles answer

Q1. A blue house has blue bricks, a yellow house has yellow bricks. What is a green house made of?

Answer: Glass

Q2.A grandfather, two fathers, and two sons went to a cinema hall together and bought one ticket each. How many tickets did they buy in total?

Answer: 3

Q3. Precious stones in a pack of cards. What?

Answer: Diamonds

Q4. I am where yesterday follows today and tomorrow is in the middle. What am I?

Answer: A Dictionary

Q5. I am second in the first one, and at the end of the second one, shown in the visuals. What am I?

Answer: The letter I



