Apple Mail App Security Flaw Might Have Exposed Your Data To Hackers

Apple iOS and iPadOS Mail app had two major security flaws that might have been exposing users to serious risks. But, the organisation has finally going to address the security flaws with the new update. It was determined that this security issue was first introduced through the iOS 6 update. Many users are currently surprised and are wondering about the Apple iOS security flaw and how is it going to be eliminated. If you have been wondering about the same, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.

Also Read | Apple Music Replay 2021 Playlist is now Live! Where to find the Replay 2021 playlist?

Apple security flaw might have exposed user data to hackers

Apple products are sold out on the basis of providing the best security to its customers and many users vouch for it. However, the recent news reveals that the organisation might have introduced a security flaw to the Apple iOS and iPadOS Mail app since the iOS 6 update. Many believe that this flaw could have been exploited by hackers and attackers time and again. Nevertheless, after years of such data exposure, Apple has finally decided to patch this issue with a new update.

Also Read | Android 12 to be called Android Snow Cone? Google's next OS name revealed

It seems that Apple Inc was practically unaware of such vulnerability until it was discovered by ZecOps, a San Francisco-based mobile security forensics firm. The firm found out about this issue while it was investigating a sophisticated cyberattack against a client that took place in late 2019. According to the ZecOps' chief executive, Zuk Avraham, this Apple Mail App vulnerability was exploited in at least six cybersecurity breaches that allowed hackers to gain access to devices of high profile targets.

Also Read | How to enable 2FA on Rocket League? Rocket League update 1.93 Patch Notes

The mobile security forensics firm says it alerted Apple about the vulnerabilities in February. However, ZecOps says that a number of users have been exposed to cyberattacks due to this Apple security flaw, the attack is called Zero-click. Both of the flaws have since been patched in the latest beta releases of iOS 13, and a fix is set to arrive in the next publicly available iOS update in iOS and iPadOS 13.4.5.

Also Read | Twitter finally rolls out voice DMs feature in India! Learn how to send an audio message