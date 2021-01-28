Apple Security Alert Scam Explained: How To Avoid "Your IOS Has Been Infected" Pop-ups?

Quick links:
Apple has recently launched the iPhone 12 series smartphones which are one of the best 5G devices in the world. The iPhone grew by 17 per cent year-over-year, driven by strong demand for the iPhone 12 family. However, while the organisation is providing the best of the products, many users are falling prey to the Apple Security Alert Scam. If you keep getting the "Your iOS has been infected" pop-ups, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.
Many macOS and iOS device users receive pop-ups or notifications that warn them about a virus attack. However, it may be terrifying to get such notification, but it is advised to not download, install and run any applications if asked to download. This may not only cause security threat but it may lead to malware attacks, phishing and more. By that we mean, such pop-ups or notifications are nothing but an Apple Security Alert Scam.
At first, when you receive pop-ups like "Your iOS has been infected," you must be aware that no one can know what is on your iOS or macOS device, not even Apple. Second thing, whenever you get such notifications, check how the message addresses you. A message from Apple will always address you by your real name and not by your email address or with "Dear Customer". Also, cross-check the sent-from address whether or not it contains @apple.com or @itunes.com. Additionally, Apple does not send attachments.
