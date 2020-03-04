OnePlus 8 & OnePlus 8 Pro To Release In Mid-April; Know Details

The fans of OnePlus smartphones have been eagerly waiting for the latest additions to the series. After the launch of OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro, the OnePlus users were expecting the announcement of its successors; One Plus 8 and One Plus 8 Pro by the end of March. However, the reports have revealed that the smartphone selling supergiant is not going to unveil the OnePlus 8 series in March.

When is OnePlus going to release the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro?

OnePlus has kept quiet about the launch dates of its much-awaited smartphones OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro. The reports have revealed that the mobile selling organization is going to announce the new smartphones by mid-April. According to the media sources, the phone company is going to launch three smartphones under the OnePlus 8 series; Vanilla 8, Pro variant, and a Lite model.

Also Read | Oppo Find X2 tipped to come with 120Hz display like OnePlus 8 Pro

The mobile phone seller is known to release smartphones across the globe in a single launch event. The brands have adopted the online launch events format owing to its massive digital reach. The news of OnePlus 8 series having IP rating for water and dust resistance has taken the smartphone market like a storm. The latest iPhone 11 and Samsung Galaxy S20 series have IP68 rating and smartphone enthusiasts are expecting the OnePlus 8 series to have IP67 or IP68 rating.

Also Read | OnePlus Concept One with 'invisible camera' to be showcased at CES 2020

Media sources have also hinted that the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro will offer a quad-camera setup, with three lenses arranged vertically in a pill-shaped module that creates a small bump. Below the small bump, the phone will feature the LED flash and the fourth camera lens right above it. Reports also teased the fans that the phones might also be laced with laser autofocus module and wireless charging.

Also Read | OnePlus’ next flagship confirmed to pack 120Hz fluid display

Also Read | OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro will reportedly feature 120Hz display, Everything we know so far