Cowin App Registration Not Working: Here's How To Get Your Login Details For The App

The Indian Government has now confirmed that the citizens can start their registration process for getting COVID vaccine through the Cowin app. But a number of users have reportedly been facing a lot of technical glitches with the Cowin app. They have been searching about Cowin app registration not working and Cowin app captcha not working. So to them, we have managed to gather some information about the same; read ahead for further details.

Also Read | COVID-19 Vaccination Phase 2: CoWIN Registration From 9 Am Tomorrow; Here's How To Enroll

Also Read | CoWin 2.0 Registration Online Explained: Learn How To Register, Get Link & More

Cowin app registration not working

The users have recently been talking about Cowin app registration not working and Cowin app captcha not working. Because of the number of users it is common to see an app not working properly. The app does not allow the users to create a new account and directly gets them on the login page. Apart from that, while logging in, the app also requires the users to put in a captcha for verification purposes. But this feature is also not functioning properly. The users can also try and start the registeration process with Aarogya Sethu app or reinstall the app to fix this issue. We have also added a video that could help you out with these glitches. The makers should certainly fix this issue because the number of users on this application will increase drastically with time. Thus a new update is likely to be released by the makers to fix the Cowin app registration.

Source: Cowin app screenshot

The users can now register online for COVID-19 vaccination registration process with the help of CoWIN app 2.0. All the eligible candidates first need to register themselves on the digital platform, Co-WIN (COVID Vaccine Intelligence Network) app. They can do the same by filling out the required details for the process of registration. The Co-WIN app 2.0 can be downloaded for free on both iOS and Android platforms. Apart from this, we have also managed to gather the list of documents that will be needed to get the covid vaccine registration process.

Aadhar card

Driving Licence

PAN card

Bank or Post office passbooks

MGNREGA Job Card

Smart card for Health insurance issued by the Ministry of Labour & Employment.

The official id cards of the MPs/MLAs/MLCs.

Passport

Voter ID

Documents of Pension

ID cards of the central/state gov/public ltd employees

An Indian citizen who is aged above 60 and those above the age of 45 years with associated comorbidities will now be able to self-register and choose the vaccination location from March 1. This simple process of registration needs to be finished through the latest version of the Co-Win Application. It is also said that the vaccination is now going to be provided free of cost at an approximate number of 10,000 government hospitals. But the private hospitals will have the vaccine doses and they will be chargeable. These charges are going to be determined by February 28, 2021. According to the latest news update, more than 20,000 private hospitals will have the ability to provide the facilities for COVID vaccination.

Also Read | Empowered Group Chairman Clarifies 'Registration Only On CoWIN Portal, Arogya Setu App'

Also Read | CoWIN User Manual: How To Register 3 More People For Vaccination With One Mobile Number