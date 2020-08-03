COD Season 5 Leaks, Release Date & More: What To Expect In Modern Warfare Season 5

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is amongst the greatest survival games in the world. With new guns, map missions, and much more, the game has been successfully making players go crazy with their thrilling gameplay experiences. While updates play an important role in increasing the benchmark, the brand new COD Modern Warfare season 5 is going to roll out soon. Players are not only intrigued but they cannot hold their excitement for the new season as the COD season 5 leaks keep them hot. If you have been wondering about what you can expect from the latest season and what are the COD Season 5 leaks, then do not worry, here is all you need.

COD Season 5 leaks

AN94 in Modern Warfare

AN94 in Modern Warfare was first introduced in Black Ops 2 as a successor to the AK-74 series of rifles. As per several leaks, the COD season 5 is going to be around Black Ops and this is the reason why AN94 is gaining so much attention. A Twitter user had also found out the game files which had the mentioning of the AN94 in Modern Warfare.

So I guess Modern Warfare is getting an AN-94 at some point? pic.twitter.com/Bt5V7P5LEe — John Rizzo (@JrrizzoYT) June 11, 2020

APC9 Rifle Gameplay leaked

The gameplay of the APC9 SMG Rifle had surfaced the internet making all the players of the gaming community go crazy behind it. The COD Season 5 leaks have revealed that the weapon would roll out with four different types of blueprints. The gun has been a part of the game's files but hasn't been rolled out yet and players are happy to have a glimpse of the forthcoming SMG Rifle.

Also Read | Battletoads Release Date, Trailer, Price And More; Know all Details here

R700 Sniper Rifle

While many rumours and COD Season 5 leaks are talking about AN94 Rifle and APC9 SMG Rifle, COD might just sneak out the old R700 Sniper Rifle. However, a Twitter user recently revealed that there are high chances of R700 Sniper Rifle to make its comeback from COD4 to the latest season. However, many users are confused due to its appearance as a Marksman rifle rather than being a Sniper Rifle.

COD Modern Warfare Map leaks

The COD season 5 leaks about the Stadium map have been confirmed by the official Twitter account of Call of Duty. It was confirmed when the organisation asked its followers to name a few Stadium on its handle. Activision said they are "open for ideas."

If the Stadium had a name, what would it be? Our doors are open to ideas.



Drop 'em below. pic.twitter.com/jsqUeXhepC — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) July 29, 2020

Also Read | How to get Woven Fiber in Grounded? Where is Woven Fiber used?

Predicted Content by COD Season 5

While some of these predictions are now confirmed, but here is a list of all of the COD Season 5 predictions:

Operator: Farah

New weapons: Intervention Sniper Rifle and AN-94 Assault Rifle

Warzone Map Changes (including a running train and Stadium opening)

Broadcast Multiplayer Map

Oil Rig Multiplayer Map

Layover Ground War Map

Cornfield Multiplayer Map

#Season5 PREDICTIONS



• New Operator: Farrah

• New AR: AN-94

• New Sniper: Intervention 🤩

• #Warzone Map Changes



🚨 New #ModernWarfare Maps 🚨



• Broadcast

• Oil Rig

• Layover (Ground War)

• Cornfield



⚠️ These are speculation due to no #CallOfDuty Dev Confirmation — ModernWarzone (@ModernWarzone) June 17, 2020

Also Read | Fortnite XP coins Week 7 locations: Locations of Purple, Blue, Green & Golden XP coins

When does COD Season 5 come out?

As per Call of Duty Official Twitter account, the latest season will be rolling out for all the users on August 5, 2020. This means that players would be able to download the COD season 5 update on Wednesday this week. Below is the official announcement made by Activision.

A new faction enters the fray.



Join the Shadow Company when Season Five arrives on August 5 for #ModernWarfare and #Warzone. pic.twitter.com/khdxlu9Rpm — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) July 30, 2020

Also Read | Avowed Release Date, Trailer, Expected Price And More; Know Details