Flipkart Superfan Quiz Answers For Malaika Arora Episode; Win Exciting Prizes

Flipkart is back with the Flipkart Superfan quiz and in the latest Flipkart Superfan quiz, Malaika Arora was featured. Users can answer a bunch of questions about the actor to win exciting prizes. A few lucky winners will also stand a chance to talk to the actor.

The winner will be announced within a week of the quiz and prizes will be disbursed on or before March 30, 2021. The Flipkart quiz features the Flipkart Superfan contest weekly and the quiz goes live on Friday, every week. Read on to know the Flipkart quiz answers.

How to participate in the Flipkart Superfan Quiz?

Step 1: To participate in the Bigg Buzz Challenge Quiz, you need to install the Flipkart app on your iOS or Android device.

Step 2: Open the Flipkart app and click on the ‘Game Zone’ section which is located at the bottom of the app.

Step 3: Tap on the ‘Bigg Buzz Challenge' banner from the list of available quizzes.

Read Also | 'The Good Place' Filming Location: List Of Locations In LA Where This Show Was Shot

Read Also | Megan Fox Thinks Film 'Jennifer's Body' Failed At The Box Office Due To Her Public Image

Flipkart Superfan answers - November 11 (Malaika Arora)

Q: The most daring activity Malaika Arora has ever done?

A: Swimming with Sharks

Q: What dish does Malaika cook the best?

A: Green thai curry

Q: What is the one habit that Malaika can’t get rid of?

A: Over-packing

Q: What was Malaika’s favourite subject in school?

A: History

Q: What is that one word Malaika uses a lot?

A: Seriously

Q: Badminton is Malaika’s favourite sport

A: False

Q: Perfect date night is a long walk on the beach

A: False

Q: The Hindi film song which best describes Malaika is

A: O Hasina Zulfon wali

Q: The first ad Malaika did was for

A: Amusement Park

Q: Malaika's favourite Hindi movie is

A: Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak

Flipkart quiz requirements and details

To participate in the Flipkart Quiz, you must fulfil the below requirements:

Participant must be at least 18 years of age

Must have a valid Flipkart account and must log in using the same account

The Flipkart daily quiz is only available on the mobile app and not through the web version of the platform.

The results of the contest are available every Monday at 9 AM during the contest period.

Read Also | New On Disney Plus In October 2020: What Is New On Disney Plus Hotstar?

Read Also | 'Hocus Pocus' Cast To Reunite For A Fundraising Event For NYRP; Details Here