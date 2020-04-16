What Is Seagm Free Fire Top Up? Learn How To Buy Free Fire Diamonds And Their Prices

Free Fire has recently rolled out a new update in the middle of this month which is available to all players. The new Free Fire update OB21 is called the Kapella Patch, named after a new character, Kapella, that it introduces with the patch. The update also introduces new weapons, new rank mode, upgraded weapon stats along with other features. However, players want to buy more cool and impressive skins for their weapons, characters and more. For this, they require Free Fire Diamonds which is available in the game.

What is Seagm Free Fire Top Up?

Seagm Free Fire Top Up allows a player to purchase Free Fire Diamonds that helps a user to obtain any weapon, pet, skin and items in Store. Also, a player can participate in Luck Royale and Diamond Spin to collect various unique character skins, weapon skins, weapon upgrades and even cosmetic. These Free Fire Top Ups start from the range of ₹113 till ₹4127, giving diamonds from 172 to 6900. One can also buy diamonds in the game using the Seagm Free Fire Top up. One can also opt for a weekly and monthly membership of Seagm Free Fire Top Up which is available for ₹119 and ₹475.

How to use Seagm Free Fire Top Up?

Only Player ID & Nickname is needed for Garena Free Fire Diamonds top-up.

You may stay logged in throughout the transaction, once the top-up is completed, you will receive the Diamonds in your Garena Free Fire account.

Please enter your Player ID & Nickname correctly to avoid delay on Diamonds top-up.

How to find Free Fire Player ID?

Use your account to login the game.

Click on your avatar in the top-left corner.

Your Free Fire Player ID will be displayed.

