Pixel 5 Tips And Tricks: Here Are A Few Tricks To Make Google Pixel Experience Better

The latest Google Pixel 5 is evidently not the best the company has to offer when it comes to specifications. Even with a flagship price, Google chose to implement the Snapdragon 765G processor which can be seen in mid-range smartphones at best. Since the company wished to make the devices' prices to be competitive at the cost of the processor, Google has still managed to surprise the fans with some features/tricks which are missing from other flagship devices. Check out some of the best Pixel 5 hacks and Google Pixel 5 secret features below:

Google Pixel 5 tips and tricks

Now Playing

One of the best Pixel 5 hacks which also works offline is the 'Now Playing' feature. This feature listens to all the music a user has playing in the background and identifies them for reference in the future. The feature is similar to Shazam, but, it can also work in offline mode which sets it apart from others.

On-screen Google Assistant

When on the Google Pixel 5 device, users only need to swipe up from either the right or the left corner of the screen to boot up Google Assistant. The earlier Pixel devices had an option to squeeze the sides of the phone which resulted in the Google Assistant launching but that has been removed from the latest lineup. However, the 'OK Google' voice command stays intact in the Pixel 5 devices.

Reverse Wireless Charging

Gone are the days when people would flaunt their devices with wireless charging support. With technological advancements, mobile devices can now charge other accessories wirelessly. Pixel 5 is the first in the long-running line up to feature the reverse wireless charging option. Once the feature is enabled, it can charge Qi-enabled devices.

Extreme Battery Saver

The Extreme Battery Saver option in Google Pixel 5 claims to provide a user with 48 hours worth of juice before the battery hits zero. However, as the name suggests, it is an extreme way to save the battery as it cancels out all the other applications and gives battery life to only specifically chosen apps. Users can choose which applications can get battery access when in Extreme Battery Saver mode.