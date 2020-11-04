US Election: Artist Tricks Google Into Showing Art Pics For 'next US President' Searches

American artist Gretchen Andrew has gamed the Google SEO in such a way that if someone searches 'the next American president', results show pictures of her art instead of Donald Trump and Joe Biden. Gretchen, who has worked with Google in the past, manipulated Search Engine Optimization (SEO) to make her art rank on top of the results when typed the term 'the next American president'.

The purpose behind the art

Gretchen, who calls herself "Search Engine Artist" and "Internet Imperialist" used her skills that she had acquired at Silicon Valley, to manipulate Google image search and fulfill her aspirations of becoming a well-recognized artist. However, with her art, she is also trying to send a message for the next American president, whosoever it may be. The art titled "the next American president" literally expresses Gretchen's philosophy and how she wants the next president to be.

As far as her art is concerned, Gretchen explained on her website, "The next American president art vision board includes images, pictures, and affirmations of my hopes and dreams for the next American president and is designed to serve as a source of inspiration and motivation and to use the law of attraction to attain this goal. I desire the next American president to hold certain values and priorities".

"I want the next American president to believe in love, harmony, choice, nature, respect, democracy, joy, science, international corporation, campaign finance reform, and the rule of law," Gretchen wrote on her website. Some of Gretchen's other mischiefs include her manipulation of Google into making her win the Turner Prize, which is one of the most prestigious awards presented to a British artist annually.

