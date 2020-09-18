How To Hide Apps In Samsung M11? Simple Samsung M11 Tips & Tricks For You

Technology has grown quite a lot in the last few decades. With many applications, games, and software rolling out, everything has become easy and accessible in a single touch. However, user privacy has also become one of the major concerns for people around the globe, especially when it comes to hiding personal files from other people from your smartphone. This is the reason why many smartphone users keep wondering about how to hide apps. Nevertheless, if you are wondering about how to hide apps in Samsung M11, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.

How to hide apps in Samsung M11?

Many smartphone users keep searching for Samsung M11 tips and tricks to hide applications from their mobile phone. It is quite evident that sometimes we have to give our smartphone to others for several reasons. This may affect your privacy and expose your files, personal photographs or official data to other people. However, you can simply hide apps like Gallery, messenger apps and more before giving your phone to someone else.

In the past, Samsung phones did not contain any in-built feature to help a user to hide applications and so users had to download third-party apps from Play Store. Nevertheless, the Samsung M series smartphones including Samsung M11 consist of an in-built feature to help users hide apps easily. The process is simple and you can do it effortlessly, just follow the below-given instructions to hide apps in Samsung M11 smartphone.

Samsung M11 tips and tricks to hide apps

Unlock your Samsung M11 smartphone, and press and hold anywhere on your Home Screen. Make sure you are doing this on an empty space and not on any application.

This will open the Home Screen, you need to select the “Home Screen Settings” option below.

As soon as the “Home Screen Settings” window opens, scroll down and tap the “Hide app” option.

Now, all you have to do is select the apps you want to hide in your Samsung M11 smartphone.

Once you are done choosing the applications you want to hide, tap the “Apply” option and the applications will be hidden.

Samsung M11 hiding app catches and issues

Before you opt for hiding the application, you need to remove it from your recent apps list. Also, you can only benefit from this feature if you are using the stock launch in your smartphone and not any other third-party application. Apart from all this, your hidden apps will still be accessible through the search option and anyone can search the app using its name.

