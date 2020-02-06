Subscribe For Bounce Bikes Using The App On Android And IPhone With This Guide

WickedRide Adventure Services Private limited launched a dockless scooter service to help you travel across Bangalore and Hyderabad. Bounce – Bike & Scooter rental allows people to book self-driving vehicles for going to their destinations. Here is a quick walkthrough that can help you get started with how to use Bounce Bikes, and other FAQs related to the same:
The Bounce – Bike & Scooter rental is an easy to use service and helps people travel anywhere around the town. To use Bounce bikes, all you need to do is follow a few quick steps and understand how the service works. Below is a step-by-step process to get you started on how to use Bounce Bikes:
All the scooters and bikes that are used by Bounce – Bike & Scooter rental service uses are dockless. All the user has to do once his ride is confirmed is enter the OTP for the trip using the number pad provided on the vehicle. Once done the user can start/pause/stop the journey as per his/her convenience.
The Bounce – Bike & Scooter rental service is a service that can be used regularly at pocket-friendly charges. Every ride is charged at Rs 5/km + Rs 0.5/minute. The total charges per kilometre and the ride time charges are clubbed at the end of the trip for getting the final bill.
At the time of writing, Bounce – Bike & Scooter rental service is only available in Bangalore and Hyderabad. Thus, if you are looking to book Bounce Bikes in any other city apart from the two mentioned above, you will not be able to do it. There is no information about when will Bounce Bikes be available for booking and riding in other metro cities of India.
