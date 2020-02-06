Subscribe For Bounce Bikes Using The App On Android And IPhone With This Guide

WickedRide Adventure Services Private limited launched a dockless scooter service to help you travel across Bangalore and Hyderabad. Bounce – Bike & Scooter rental allows people to book self-driving vehicles for going to their destinations. Here is a quick walkthrough that can help you get started with how to use Bounce Bikes, and other FAQs related to the same:

How to use Bounce Bikes?

The Bounce – Bike & Scooter rental is an easy to use service and helps people travel anywhere around the town. To use Bounce bikes, all you need to do is follow a few quick steps and understand how the service works. Below is a step-by-step process to get you started on how to use Bounce Bikes:

Visit the Apple App Store/Google Play Store and search for the Bounce – Bike & Scooter Rental app, and download the app on your device. Once the app has been downloaded on your device, open the app and signup/login using your mobile number. Once you enter your details and proceed, you will receive an OTP on your device for verification Once the OTP has been verified, the app will ask you to provide location permissions. Once details are verified, you will be asked to provide your documents for KYC and registration purposes. After the completion of the document verification, you can start booking your rides. For booking a ride using Bounce – Bike & Scooter rental, the app will first detect your location with the help of your device’s location services. Then, you will be required to enter the destination of your travel. The app will then book a Scooter/Bike for you. You can use the scooter to drive to your destination. Once your ride is complete, you can end your trip and make the payment.

How does Bounce Bikes work?

All the scooters and bikes that are used by Bounce – Bike & Scooter rental service uses are dockless. All the user has to do once his ride is confirmed is enter the OTP for the trip using the number pad provided on the vehicle. Once done the user can start/pause/stop the journey as per his/her convenience.

What are the Bounce Bikes rates?

The Bounce – Bike & Scooter rental service is a service that can be used regularly at pocket-friendly charges. Every ride is charged at Rs 5/km + Rs 0.5/minute. The total charges per kilometre and the ride time charges are clubbed at the end of the trip for getting the final bill.

Where to find Bounce Bikes near me?

At the time of writing, Bounce – Bike & Scooter rental service is only available in Bangalore and Hyderabad. Thus, if you are looking to book Bounce Bikes in any other city apart from the two mentioned above, you will not be able to do it. There is no information about when will Bounce Bikes be available for booking and riding in other metro cities of India.

Why choose Bounce Bikes?

Anywhere to Anywhere – In the places where Bounce – Bike & Scooter rental is available, the service can be used to travel from any area of those cities to reach any desired destination.

Fuel and Helmet included – Bounce – Bike & Scooter rental is concerned about the safety of the customers; thus, it provides them with helmets for a safe ride. The fuel for the ride is also a part of the service and the users do not have to pay for it.

Save time and Spend Lesser – Booking a ride with Bounce – Bike & Scooter rental saves time and is also a pocket-friendly alternative.

