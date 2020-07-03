How To Make A Video On Chingari App? Step By Step Procedure To Make Videos On Chingari

Quick links:
After the Government of India imposed a ban on several Chinese apps, many Indian alternative options emerged within days. The Chingari app has emerged as the leading alternative to the TikTok app that was banned by the Indian Government. Read on to know how to record videos on the Chingari App.
The Chingari App allows users to record and share short videos. The app allows its users to choose from various filters, songs and games and combine it with their videos. The app also enables users to browse through several videos and they can like, share and download those videos on the platform.
Read Also | What Is The Chingari App? Which Country Is The Chingari App From? Know Details Here
Read Also | Chingari App Maker Globussoft's Website Contains Malware, Says French Security Researcher
Read Also | Chingari Founder Eyes 'million Downloads Per Hour' As Indian App Emerges TikTok Alternate
Chingari App has emerged as an alternative app for TikTok. With over 10,000 creators, Chingari App is being called a Modern India's move. Biswatma Nayak, who is the Co-founder of the Chingari App, mentioned that the Chingari social media app is a step towards fulfilling the clarion call of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for people to be "Vocal for Local". This is why the app has been developed completely in India. The Chingari app download is available on all app stores such as Google Play Store and iOS' App Store.
Read Also | IOS 14 Features: What's New With Emojis And Memojis In IOS 14 That You Must Know