How To Make A Video On Chingari App? Step By Step Procedure To Make Videos On Chingari

After the Government of India imposed a ban on several Chinese apps, many Indian alternative options emerged within days. The Chingari app has emerged as the leading alternative to the TikTok app that was banned by the Indian Government. Read on to know how to record videos on the Chingari App.

What is Chingari app?

The Chingari App allows users to record and share short videos. The app allows its users to choose from various filters, songs and games and combine it with their videos. The app also enables users to browse through several videos and they can like, share and download those videos on the platform.

How to make a video on Chingari app: Steps

Download the app: A user first needs to download the app from the mobile’s Play Store.

Open the app and set up an account.

In order to record and share videos on Chingari app, one needs to set up their own account. To do that, one will have to register themselves on the app.

How to set up an account:

There are several ways to set up an account on the Chingari App. You can either click on the 'video recording' button or click on ‘profile setting’. The user will be taken to a ‘register user’ feature on the app.

You can register through your Google account. Next, you will have to create your profile by entering a few credentials.

To shoot a video on the Chingari App, a user simply needs to click on the ‘video recorder’ icon. The icon has been shown in the picture below.

After that, one can choose between a front camera or rearview camera and record video.

There are various options to edit a video. One can add music, filters, emojis, etc to their video. After that one can share the video on the platform.

Which country is the Chingari app from?

Chingari App has emerged as an alternative app for TikTok. With over 10,000 creators, Chingari App is being called a Modern India's move. Biswatma Nayak, who is the Co-founder of the Chingari App, mentioned that the Chingari social media app is a step towards fulfilling the clarion call of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for people to be "Vocal for Local". This is why the app has been developed completely in India. The Chingari app download is available on all app stores such as Google Play Store and iOS' App Store.

Image Credits: Shutterstock