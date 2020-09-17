How To Picture In Picture Youtube? Learn How To Use This New Ios 14 Update

Apple has been extremely active with their new updates. Their latest addition is iOS 14’s picture in picture mode. This has been one of the most speculated additions in Apple that allow the user to enjoy a video or anything else as a picture in picture. They can use two windows now, but it is currently not widely available. Only iOS 14 users have access to this feature. Read more to know about Apple’s new picture in picture mode.

How to Picture in Picture for YouTube?

A number of players have been asking “how to picture in picture Youtube”. Well, because of its popularity we have picked these queries and answered them. This is the new update that has been released by Apple. It was introduced by the company during their recent live event that also introduced the new iPad.

Reports say that this feature was already in the making and makers were planning to release it after mastering it completely. Youtube themselves were trying to get this feature for the Apple user but failed to do the same. Read more to know how to picture in picture Youtube.

Open Safari

Open the YouTube website

Play a video that you want to see

Make sure the mobile is on full-screen mode

Click the square icon at the bottom of YouTube media player

Click on the video to open controls

Tap on the picture in picture icon

You can also use the double-tap with two fingers on the screen technique

This will activate your picture in picture in Youtube

More about Apple

Matt Mullenweg, lead developer of the open-source web software WordPress has now accused Apple of letting them give out updates for their application. This has been done regarding the unfair tax rules that have been applied by the giant multinational technology company. He shared a Tweet about why the WordPress app had no updates in recent times.

He blamed that Apple had blocked their ability to launch updates until they add in-app purchases and be able to extract its 30 per cent cut of the money. Mullenweg wrote, “Heads up on why @WordPressiOS updates have been absent... we were locked by App Store. To be able to ship updates and bug fixes again we had to commit to supporting in-app purchases for .com plans. I know why this is problematic, open to suggestions. Allow others IAP? New name?”.

Heads up on why @WordPressiOS updates have been absent... we were locked by App Store. To be able to ship updates and bug fixes again we had to commit to support in-app purchases for .com plans. I know why this is problematic, open to suggestions. Allow others IAP? New name? — Matt Mullenweg (@photomatt) August 21, 2020

I am very grateful that folks at Apple re-reviewed @WordPressiOS and have let us know we do not need to implement in-app purchases to be able to continue to update the app. Bad news travels faster than good, usually, so please consider sharing that they reversed course. — Matt Mullenweg (@photomatt) August 23, 2020

