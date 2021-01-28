How To Record On Snapchat Without Holding The Button? Find Out About It Here

Snapchat is an American multimedia messaging app which was developed by Snap Inc. This was initially known as Snapchat Inc. The main feature of Snapchat which made it extremely famous is that pictures and messages are going to be made available only for a short time before the recipient users are unable to access them. Continue reading this article to know all about how to record video on Snapchat.

How to Record on Snapchat Without Holding the Button

Snapchat has now released a hands-free option for recording videos in the app. Users can make use of this feature by making sure that their Snapchat application is updated to the latest version.

This new function mechanism is to record multiple videos which will be of a duration of 10 seconds each, a maximum of 6 videos, which makes it to a total of 60 seconds. After updating the app to the latest version, just follow these steps for using the hands-free recording on Snapchat.

Open the Snapchat app.

Begin recording a video as you normally would by holding down the record button at the bottom of the screen.

Look for a small ‘lock’ symbol that will appear next to the record button as soon as you start recording. Android phones have the button to the left side while iOS devices have it to the bottom of the recording button. Slide your finger in the direction of the lock button and release your finger.

The record button will now show a stop symbol within it.

Click the button to stop recording at any point.

Snapchat Update

iOS New iOS Beta versions ship once or twice per week. All Testers are cycled out of TestFlight. Apple's tooling limits and Snapchat's needs for fast feedback on quality requires a pace of installations that ensures rapid engagement on every Beta version we ship. This is going to free up new spots for the beta versions opening up approximately every other day. To be a consistent Beta Tester keep checking the latest version. If at any point keeping up with Beta is challenging for you, make sure you install the public Snapchat app from the App Store to stay updated on the latest features.



