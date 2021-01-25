Pokemon Go Shiny Trapinch: Is Shiny Trapinch Available In Pokemon Go?

Quick links:
Trapinch is a Ground Pokémon. It is vulnerable to Grass, Ice and Water moves. Trapinch's strongest moveset is Mud Shot & Dig and it has a Max CP of 1,274. Trapinch evolves into Vibrava. Trapinch's nest is a sloped, bowl-like pit dug in the sand. This Pokémon is known to wait with great patience for its prey to fall down the pit. The giant jaws that it has are powerful enough for even crushing boulders. Continue reading this article to know about this Pokemon and the latest Pokemon Go update.
Also read | Resident Evil Village Characters List: Vampires, Werewolf, Zombies & More
Also read | How To Get Pom Pom In Super Mario Party? Learn How To Unlock Pom Pom, Donkey Kong And More
Pokemon GO Trapinch is a Ground-type Pokemon with a max CP of 1441, 162 attack, 78 defence and 128 stamina. Originally it was found in the Hoenn region (Gen 3). Trapinch is vulnerable to Grass, Ice and Water-type moves. Trapinch is boosted by Sunny weather. Trapinch's best moves are Mud Shot and Dig (8.38 DPS). The different forms of Trapinch are mentioned below:
The best moves for Trapinch are Mud Shot and Dig as this combination of moves has the highest total DPS. It is also considered as the best move combo in PVP battles. Now as Trapinch is a Ground-type Pokémon, this makes it vulnerable against Grass, Ice and Water moves. Some of the strongest Pokémon that can be used for defeating Trapinch are:
Also read | Hitman 3 Keypad Codes: Check Out Hitman 3 All Keypad Codes Here
Also read | Hitman 3 Explosive Golf Ball Location Guide: Follow These Steps To Get The Golf Ball