Pokemon Go Shiny Trapinch: Is Shiny Trapinch Available In Pokemon Go?

Trapinch is a Ground Pokémon. It is vulnerable to Grass, Ice and Water moves. Trapinch's strongest moveset is Mud Shot & Dig and it has a Max CP of 1,274. Trapinch evolves into Vibrava. Trapinch's nest is a sloped, bowl-like pit dug in the sand. This Pokémon is known to wait with great patience for its prey to fall down the pit. The giant jaws that it has are powerful enough for even crushing boulders. Continue reading this article to know about this Pokemon and the latest Pokemon Go update.

Pokemon Go Shiny Trapinch

Pokemon GO Trapinch is a Ground-type Pokemon with a max CP of 1441, 162 attack, 78 defence and 128 stamina. Originally it was found in the Hoenn region (Gen 3). Trapinch is vulnerable to Grass, Ice and Water-type moves. Trapinch is boosted by Sunny weather. Trapinch's best moves are Mud Shot and Dig (8.38 DPS). The different forms of Trapinch are mentioned below:

Trapinch Original Form- released on the release of Hoenn-region Desert-themed Pokémon on January 23rd, 2018.

Shiny form of Trapinch - released on the twenty-second Community Day on October 12th, 2019.

Shadow form - released on October 17th, 2019.

The best moves for Trapinch are Mud Shot and Dig as this combination of moves has the highest total DPS. It is also considered as the best move combo in PVP battles. Now as Trapinch is a Ground-type Pokémon, this makes it vulnerable against Grass, Ice and Water moves. Some of the strongest Pokémon that can be used for defeating Trapinch are:

Darmanitan (Galarian Zen),

Kingler,

Darmanitan (Galarian Standard),

Kyogre,

Roserade.

Additional stats for Trapinch in Pokémon GO

Generation - Generation 3

Category - Non-Legendary

Base Flee Rate - 9%

Buddy Distance - 5 km

Pokédex Height - 0.7 m

Pokédex Weight - 15.0 kg

Can be put in a gym? - Yes

Can be transferred? - Yes

Stardust cost for Second Charge move - 75000

Candy cost for Second Charge move - 75

Pokemon Go Trapinch Statistics

Base Stats Attack - 162 Defence - 78 Stamina - 128

Max CP Level 15 Research encounters - 546 Level 20 Max hatched / raids728 Level 30 Max wild - 1,092 Level 40 - 1,274

Max CP with weather boost Level 25 (raids) - 910 Level 35 (wild) - 1,183

Max HP Level 40 - 113

Size Height - 0.71 m Weight - 15 kg

Other Base capture rate - 40% Base flee rate - 9% Buddy walk distance - 5 km



