How Many Missions Are There In Hitman 3? A Detailed Walkthrough For Fans

Hitman 3 is a stealth game that was introduced in 2021. The game has been developed by IO Interactive. This is the final game in the trilogy- Hitman and Hitman 2. This single-player game Hitman 3 ends the plot that started in Hitman. The assassin who has been genetically engineered is named Agent 47. He and his allies hunt down the leaders of the Providence. The game has received positive reviews from critics.

Hitman is available for PC, PS4, Switch, PS5, Stadia, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

How many missions are there in Hitman 3?

How many missions are there in Hitman 3 is a common query of most gamers. It has a total of six missions and locations consisting of Dartmoor, Dubai, Mendoza, berlin, Chongqing, and the Carpathian Mountains. The different Hitman 3 missions are tied to different locations. The thrill and fun in the game become more evident when players import the missions from Hitman and Hitman 2.

Though there are six Hitman 3 missions and locations, it can be expanded to a total of nineteen to twenty-one missions. This is as per a report published in the gaming portal, gamerant.com. The game makes it possible for gamers to play the complete World of Assassination trilogy with this single game. This unique prospect will surely motivate the gamers to replay their previous Hitman games or experience the full trilogy.

How much time to defeat Hitman 3?

How much time to defeat Hitman 3 is a query raised by many gamers. This affects their decision whether they will purchase the game or not. The different levels in the game take about an hour to complete. If the players speed through the content, they can finish it within six hours. However, it might also stretch to ten to twelve hours as not all the players will have the same level of speed for going through the content.

Hitman 3 walkthrough

The Hitman 3 walkthrough contains details about the different mission stories. The game has 6 maps: Mendoza, Dubai, Chongqing, Dartmoor, Berlin, and the Carpathian Mountains.

There are no storylines in Berlin and the Carpathian Mountains. The remaining 4 maps have 3-4 storylines each. Completing the missions is necessary for a trophy and different achievements on the map. The gamer can replay the maps at any time.