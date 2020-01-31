Google's Chatbot Meena Claims It Is Better Than Siri, Alexa, And Others

Google just decided to amp things up in the artificial intelligence and virtual assistant space. The American company recently revealed their newest chatbot service to the world, and claim that it is the best chatbot anyone might have ever interacted with till date. Here is everything that might interest you about the Google Chatbot Meena:

Introducing Google Chatbot Meena

The Google Chatbot has been named Meena and they claim it to be the best chatbot to date. According to what Google claims, the chatbot Meena will be capable of engaging in a conversation about any topic on the Earth. Talking about the Google Chatbot Meena, the company says that its neural network has about 2.6 billion parameters.

In a blog post about Meena, Google stated how it is a multi-turn open-domain chatbot. The Google Chatbot Meena is trained end-to-end on data mined and filtered from public domain social media conversations. Google also mentioned how Google Chatbot Meena’s 2.6 billion parameters neural network is trained to minimise perplexity.

The post also said that Meena, the Google Chatbot uses a seq2seq model along with a variation of the famous Transformer architecture and is trained on 40 billion words. Google has claimed that Meena is better than Siri, Alexa, and other voice assistants out there.

In their blog post, Google also stated how other AI-based assistants like Siri and Alexa lack basic knowledge about the world and sense. While Siri and Alexa manage to do an excellent job at giving answers to questions, they seem out of context. On the contrary, Meena the Google Chatbot can conduct conversations that make more sense and are generic, unlike Siri, Alexa and other AI-based assistants.

Recent reports by leading science and technology portals claim that although AI-based assistants are not used extensively, the humans are forming closer bonds with them. The reports also state that often time people have turned to these AI-based assistants like Siri, Alexa and the Google Assistant for emotional support and for curing their loneliness. For example, a case of a boy was reported in the United States who suffered from autism. He only used to indulge in deep conversations with Apple’s AI-based assistant Siri.

With Meena the Google Chatbot claims to possess human-like abilities, the company says will prove to be a blessing in disguise for people who find it hard to communicate with the people around them. There is a possibility that Meena the Google Chatbot could also be made available for people using the Google assistant as an upgrade. However, it has not been confirmed by Google yet.

