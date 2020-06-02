COD Season 4 Delayed: Modern Warfare Season 4 And Mobile Season 7 Postponed

Call of Duty was all set for a new season for Modern Warfare and its free-to-play battle royale component Warzone. It has been one of the highly anticipated seasons and there have been speculations that fans will get a renewed Battle Pass along with some new skins and weapons. There have also been reports of some major map changes coming with the update based on a couple of hints that were dropped in the Season 4 trailer.

COD Season 4 delayed for Modern Warfare and Warzone

The upcoming Season 4 has been now delayed by the publisher in the wake of the homicide of George Floyd by Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin. The announcement was recently made on Call of Duty’s official Twitter handle. Here’s the statement from the publisher ahead of the scheduled June 4 release.

Season 4 of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare was supposed to begin on June 3, and see the return of the fan-favourite character, Captain Price. The iconic character was earlier seen in the campaign mode for the reimagined COD Modern Warfare and played a crucial part in the game's plot. It is also being suggested that Captain Price will be available as a playable character in COD Modern Warfare and Warzone. This should be similar to the debut of Simon "Ghost" Riley that was seen in Season 2.

The Call of Duty: Mobile Season 7 was also scheduled to come out later this week. The upcoming season was set to bring a host of new features for the mobile version of the game. Activision has not provided any indication as to when the new seasons will begin following the delay. Currently, there are no indications on the date.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare Season 4 release date

Activision is one of the few companies that has cancelled their upcoming event following the Black Lives Matter movement. The publisher is yet to provide details as to when Season 4 and Season 7 will begin following the delay.

Activision has also added the Duos to COD Warzone. The game mode has been highly requested from users for quite some time now. It actually works in the way as trios and quads in Warzone.

Image credits: Activision Games Blog