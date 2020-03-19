IMVU Down: Here's What Caused The Issue And The Current Status Of The Situation

IMVU is an online metaverse and website which has millions of active users from around the world. The members use 3D avatars to meet new people, chat, create, and play games. The platform has seen a massive rise in user activity in recent weeks which is likely due to the ongoing coronavirus concerns as a number of people are being forced into self-quarantine to curb the deadly COVID-19. However, the Virtual Social Network was recently faced with some technical problems.

Is IMVU down?

There had been some IMVU server issue as the company had faced an outage at certain locations and a number of users had been reporting issues around getting logged out of games, trouble accessing messages and other services. A number of users had started reporting the issue on social media a few hours back. Here are a few users who had complained about IMVU not working.

Me when I thought I got hacked on imvu but it’s just down @IMVU pic.twitter.com/4w86IO7cDG — Sam (@jawngottii) March 19, 2020

WHY IS EVERYONE GETTING LOCKED OUT OF THERE IMVU ACCS PLS 😭😭😭 WE R NEVER GONNA PLAY pic.twitter.com/CLHi1C2guO — ًimvu ceo hannah (@luvscix) March 19, 2020

Hey @IMVU , I think your game is having some issues here. It logged me out of the game, first off, after I couldn’t send a single message on there, and then whenever I put the correct password, it denies me.



TAKE NOTE: Imvu had my correct password saved. So I know it was right. — Duchess Nova (@NovaIsRoyalty) March 19, 2020

IMVU servers status

The issue reportedly began to surface after 10:30 AM with the number of reports going up to 1700 within the next hour. The company did not provide any details or updates on the outage, but the services are back up and the issues seem to be resolved. However, a few users continue to face problems.

Image credits: Google Play Store